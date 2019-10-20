Game summary

Marvin Jones' four-touchdown day in Detroit on Sunday wasn't enough for the Lions, as Kirk Cousin and the Minnesota Vikings offense put up 504 yards on their way to a 42-30 win at Ford Field.

Final leaders

Passing

DET - Matthew Stafford: 30/45, 364 yds., 4 TD, Int.

MIN - Kirk Cousins: 24/34, 337 yds., 4 TD

Rushing

DET - J.D. McKissic: 5 atts., 29 yds.

MIN - Dalvin Cook: 25 atts., 142 yds., 2 TD

Receiving

DET - Marvin Jones Jr.: 10 recs., 93 yds., 4 TD

MIN - Stefon Diggs: 7 recs., 142 yds.

Lions' fate sealed with Stafford interception

T.J. Hockenson catches a pass for 8 yards, followed by an 8-yard reception by Ty Johnson. Matthew Stafford goes back to Johnson on the next play for a gain of 7 before his throw to Marvin Jones is picked off in enemy territory. That should do it for this one.

Vikings 42, Lions 30 (1:01 4th)

A fight nearly breaks out after Cousins takes a knee. Some personal fouls are assessed. We'll see y'all next week.

FINAL: Vikings 42, Lions 30

Vikings make it 42-30 with 1:55 left

Sam Martin's kickoff is taken for a touchback. Vikings will get it at the 25.

Dalvin Cook gains 5 yards on first down.

Timeout #1 Detroit (2:59 4th)

With everybody in the city of Detroit thinking run, Kirk Cousins loads up and completes a bomb to Stefon Diggs for a gain of 67 that'll put the Vikings at Detroit's 4-yard-line.

Cook is stopped for no gain on first down.

Two-minute warning

Cook gives the Vikings a two-score lead with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Vikings 42, Lions 30 (1:55 4th)

Lions cut deficit to 35-30 late in fourth

Jamal Agnew takes the kickoff for a touchback.

Matthew Stafford finds Danny Amendola on a crossing route for an 11-yard gain. Amendola keeps the chains moving with an 11-yard reception on the next play, too.

T.J. Hockenson then catches a pass from Stafford, a 14-yard completion that puts Detroit at the Minnesota 40.

Stafford's throw to Hockenson on the next play is broken up by Anthony Harris. Marvin Jones gets 10 yards on the next play, giving the Lions another first down.

Stafford can't hit Amendola near the end zone on first down and his throw on second down hits the turf quickly.

Timeout #2 Minnesota (3:59 4th)

Jones is open over the middle on third-and-10 and Stafford hits him for a 24-yard gain. It'll be first-and-goal at the 6.

Ty Johnson gets 4 yards on first down and Jones finishes the drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception, his fourth of the game.

The Lions try for a two-point conversion, but can't get in the end zone.

Vikings 35, Lions 30 (3:05 4th)

Minnesota takes two-score lead with 5:40 left

Minnesota has it at its 41. Kirk Cousins quickly moves the Vikings into Lions' territory with a 10-yard completion to Irv Smith.

Dalvin Cook goes for a gain of 3 on first down and 6 on second down. Cook takes the pitch to Cousins' left and gets to the Detroit 17 for a gain of 23 yards.

Alexander Mattison goes up the middle for a gain of 2. Kyle Rudolph then puts the Vikings up two scores with a 15-yard touchdown reception.

Vikings 35, Lions 24 (5:40 4th)

Lions turn ball over on downs in Minnesota territory

Detroit's offense takes over at the 35.

J.D. McKissic gets to the left edge for a gain of 6 on first down. T.J. Hockenson gets open on a crossing route and hauls in a pass that's good for 10 yards and a first down at the Minnesota 49.

McKissic gets 2 yards on first down. Detroit then receives an offensive pass interference penalty on the next play, making it second-and-18 from the Lions 43. Stafford is dropped for a loss of 5 on second down. A neutral zone infraction before the next play makes it third-and-18. Stafford completes a throw to Amendola that's good for 16 yards, and the Lions will go for it on fourth-and-2.

Stafford's fourth-down throw is broken up by Eric Kendricks. Minnesota gets it at its 41.

Vikings 28, Lions 24 (8:52 4th)

Bailey's missed field goal keeps score at 28-24

Minnesota takes over at the 26.

Kirk Cousins hits Stefon Diggs for a gain of 4 on first down and the pair connects for a gain of 6 on second down to move the chains.

A'Shawn Robinson wraps up Alexander Mattison for a loss of 1 on first down. A 10-yard throw from Cousins to Olabisi Johnson makes it third-and-1. C.J. Ham bruises ahead for 9 yards and a first down at the Detroit 46.

END 3RD: Vikings 28, Lions 24

Tracy Walker drops Dalvin Cook for a loss of 2 on the first play of the quarter. The Vikings pick up a first down via a 14-yard completion to Kyle Rudolph at the Detroit 34.

Quandre Diggs nicely defends a deep throw to Rudolph on the next play. Cook sets up third-and-3 with a 7-yard run on second down. Cousins' throw to Stefon Diggs in the end zone goes through his receiver's hands.

Dan Bailey's 45-yard field goal try is no good. MVP goalposts strike again.

Vikings 28, Lions 24 (12:52 4th)

Lions cut deficit to 28-24 with Prater field goal

Detroit's offense will take the field at its 12 after a penalty on the punt return.

Ty Johnson is popped for a loss of 2 on first down. Danny Amendola catches a pass to Matthew Stafford's right and gets out of bounds at the 23 for a gain of 11 that'll give the Lions a. first down.

Stafford fits a picture-perfect throw over the shoulder of Marvin Hall for a 47-yard completion that'll give the Lions a. first down at Minnesota's 30.

Stafford is sacked for a loss of 7 on the next play. J.D. McKissic gets 9 yards on a second-down reception. Stafford's throw to Hockenson on third down falls incomplete.

Matt Prater puts through a 46-yard field goal.

Vikings 28, Lions 24 (3:32 3rd)

Lions' defense forces three-and-out

Minnesota takes over at its 21.

Injury update: Lions CB Darius Slay (hamstring) and RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) have been downgraded to OUT.

Kirk Cousins throws too low for Olabisi Johnson on first down. Dalvin Cook is tripped up after a 3-yard gain on second down. Cousins' throw to Johnson on third-and-7 sails over the target's head.

Jamal Agnew returns the punt to the 28.

Vikings 28, Lions 21 (6:23 3rd)

Lions go three-and-out on opening drive of half

Detroit will take over at the 25 after a touchback.

Matthew Stafford's throw to Jesse James on first down falls incomplete. Ty Johnson makes it third-and-4 on a 6-yard carry. Stafford narrowly avoids a sack and gets off a throw to Marvin Jones that only gets 2 yards.

Sam Martin's punt is returned to the 21.

Vikings 28, Lions 21 (7:27 3rd)

Vikings regain lead early in second half

Minnesota opens the second half at its 25.

Dalvin Cooks runs for 4 yards on first down and catches a pass that's good for 7 on second down.

Inury alert/update: Lions S Tracy Walker was hurt on the play and is helped off by the training staff. Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT.

Cousins' throw on first down falls incomplete. Tracy Walker proves his injury was just a scare, chasing down Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard loss on second down. Stefon Diggs extends the drive with a 14-yard reception on third-and-11. It'll be first-and-10 at the Minnesota 49.

Irv Smith hauls in a 4-yard reception on first down. Cousins fakes the give and fires over the middle to Olabisi Johnson for a gain of 19 to give Minnesota a first down at Detroit's 28.

Walker takes down Cook for a gain of 3 on first down, but Cook's able to bounce it outside for a gain of 12 that'll give Minnesota a first down at the 13.

Cousins fires complete to Smith for a pickup of 11. It's first-and-goal at the 3.

Timeout #1 Minnesota (9:46 3rd)

Rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads a cohort of Lion defenders that brings down Mattison for a loss of 2.

Easy pitch and catch from Cousins to C.J. Ham on second down gives Minnesota its second lead of the game.

Vikings 28, Lions 21 (9:02 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

DET - Matthew Stafford: 15/23, 173 yds., 3 TD

MIN - Kirk Cousins: 11/16, 153 yds., 2 TD

Rushing

DET - Kerryon Johnson: 5 atts., 23 yds.

MIN - Dalvin Cook: 12 atts., 76 yds., TD

Receiving

DET - Marvin Jones Jr.: 6 recs., 55 yds., 3 TD

MIN - Stefon Diggs: 3 recs., 52 yds.

Lions tie Vikings at 21 with two seconds remaining in half

Detroit will take over at the 25.

J.D. McKissic gets to the left end for a gain of 5 on first down. Matthew Stafford connects with Ty Johnson for a 4-yard gain on second down. McKissic takes an end-around all the way to Detroit's 48 for a gain of 14.

Two-minute warning

Stafford hits Marvin Jones for a gain of 9 yards on first down. Danny Amendola spins away from a defender and gets 4 on a second-down reception at the Minnesota 38.

Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 3 on first down. Stafford hits Kenny Golladay, his first catch of the game, for a gain of 21 that'll make it first-and-10 at the 14.

Stafford is hit as he throws on the next play and is fortunate to have his pass harmlessly fall to the turf. Detroit draws a holding penalty on the next play, making it second-and-20 from the 24. Stafford's next throw to Amendola falls incomplete, but Minnesota is given a penalty for roughing the passer. It'll be first-and-10 at the 12.

Stafford's throw to Amendola is caught for a gain of 2. 17 seconds left in the half. Stafford's throw to Jones in the end zone on the next play is dropped.

Timeout #2 Detroit (0:12 2nd)

The Lions are flagged for holding on the next play, but Minnesota's Everson Griffen decks Stafford and draws a personal foul penalty. It'll be third-and-8 from the 10 with 6 seconds left.

This time, Jones holds on. That's his third touchdown of the game.

Lions 21, Vikings 21 (0:02 2nd)

END 2ND: Lions 21, Vikings 21

Lions suffer casualties on defense, trail Vikings 21-14

Dalvin Cook gives Minnesota some room to breathe with a 7-yard run on first down. Cook is swallowed up by Christian Jones for a gain of only a yard on second down. Kirk Cousins connects with Kyle Rudolph on a crossing route for a 15-yard gain that'll give Minnesota a first down at the 26.

Alexander Mattison is spun to the turf for a gain of 4 on first down. Justin Coleman punches the ball from Stefon Diggs after he catches a pass over the middle; the fumble is recovered by Mattison and results in an 11-yard gain and a first down at the 41.

Mattison rushes for 2 yards on the next play. Minnesota keeps the chains moving with a 10-yard completion to Olabisi Johnson that moves the Vikings into Detroit territory at the 47.

Injury: Lions LB Jarrad Davis was hurt on the play and is helped off the field.

Cousins throws complete to Rudolph for a gain of 5 on first down.

Injury update: Lions CB Darius Slay (hamstring) and RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) are questionable to return.

Cook plows ahead for a gain of 6 to move the chains.

Injury: Lions DT Damon Harrison was hurt on the play and is helped off the field.

Romeo Okwara chases down Cousins and forces him to throw it away on first down. It'll be third-and-2 after an 8-yard run by Cook. Cousins connects with Rudolph for the third-down conversion for the second time this drive.

Mattison picks up 9 yards on a first-down carry to the left edge and Cook moves the sticks with a gain of 2. It's first-and-goal at the 8.

Cook gets into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run.

Vikings 21, Lions 14 (3:26 2nd)

Lions go three-and-out after Vikings tie game at 14

Jamal Agnew returns the kickoff to the 27.

Ty Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 3 on first down. His run on second down is called back for a holding penalty, bringing up second-and-17. Kenny Golladay is the target of a deep shot down the left sideline on second down, but Matthew Stafford's throw is just a tad too deep. Stafford hits Jones over the middle on third down for a gain of 13, not enough to keep the chains moving.

The Vikings draw two holding fouls on the punt. They'll start at their own 3-yard-line.

Lions 14, Vikings 14 (10:45 2nd)

Vikings tie game at 14 early in second quarter

Former Lions' draft pick Ameer Abdullah returns Sam Martin's kickoff to the Minnesota 39.

Jarrad Davis nearly gets to Kirk Cousins on first down, forcing him to throw the ball into no-man's-land.

END 1ST: Lions 14, Vikings 7

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) pulls ahead of Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) to score a touchdown during the first half Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Cousins under-throws Dalvin Cook on second down to bring up third-and-10, which is converted by the Vikings on a 27-yard throw to Stefon Diggs that's placed beautifully, just out of Darius Slay's reach.

Cook gets to the Detroit 24 with a gain of 10 on first down and then gashes the Lions' defense for a gain of 14 on the next play. It's first-and-goal from the 10.

Slay commits a holding penalty on the next play, making it first-and-goal at the 5.

Timeout #1 Detroit (13:24 2nd)

Cook is tripped up by Devon Kennard at the 3 on first down. Cousins' second-down throw sails out of the end zone, as he just had to get rid of it with Kennard and Davis in pursuit. Cousins' throw on third down is batted into the air and picked off by Tracy Walker, but it'll be overturned for a pass interference penalty on Justin Coleman. Now it's first-and-goal at the 1.

The play was reviewed, but the ruling stands.

Olabisi Johnson hauls in a 1-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

Lions 14, Vikings 14 (12:39 2nd)

Jones' second touchdown gives Lions 14-7 lead

Detroit takes over at the 25.

Kerryon Johnson gains 2 yards on first down and 6 on second down, bringing up third-and-2. Matthew Stafford hits Marvin Jones quickly on a screen that gets 4 yards and a new set of downs for the Lions.

Stafford hits a wide-open Danny Amendola over the middle on the next play, and Amendola gets all the way to Minnesota's 27 for a gain of 36.

Ty Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 5 on first down. Stafford steps up in a closing pocket and throws a strike to Ty Johnson for a 13-yard gain to make it first-and-10 from the 13.

Ty Johnson gets a yard on the next play. Stafford can't hit T.J. Hockenson in the end zone on second down, but J.D. McKissic draws a holding penalty on Danielle Hunter. It'll be first-and-goal from the 7.

Ty Johnson takes a pitch down to the 3-yard-line on first down.

Injury update: Minnesota WR Adam Thielen is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Stafford connects with Jones again for their second touchdown of the game.

Lions 14, Vikings 7 (0:13 1st)

Vikings tie game at 7 on Thielen touchdown

Ameer Abdullah returns Sam Martin's kickoff to the 27.

Dalvin Cook spins out of a tackle at the line of scrimmage and gets to the 42-yard-line of Minnesota for a gain of 15 on first down.

Cook is tackled by Darius Slay for a gain of 2 on the next play. Kirk Cousins finds Irv Smith over the middle on a crossing route for a pass that connects for 28 yards. It'll be first-and-10 from the Detroit 28.

Cook gains 3 yards on first down. Minnesota then fools everyone on a play-action pass, as Adam Thielen sprawls out for a 25-yard touchdown reception in the back of the end zone.

Lions 7, Vikings 7 (5:14 1st)

Lions take 7-0 lead on Jones' touchdown reception

Detroit takes over at the 23.

Kerryon Johnson on first down gets 6 yards on the ground. Matthew Stafford takes a deep shot to Marvin Jones down the left sideline on second down, which falls incomplete but draws a pass interference flag on Xavier Rhodes. The Lions get an automatic first down at the Minnesota 40, a 31-yard penalty.

Ty Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 4 on first down. Jesse James catches a pass on second down and falls ahead to the 29-yard-line for a Lions first down.

Stafford's throw to Danny Amendola is defended nicely by Anthony Barr and forced incomplete. Ty Johnson is smacked by a Vikings defender after a gain of only 1 on second down. Stafford rolls right and throws a strike to Amendola as he's going out of bounds at the 16. It'll be first-and-10 after the 12-yard gain. Jones catches a pass from Stafford, makes a defender miss, and scoots into the end zone for a Lions touchdown.

Lions 7, Vikings 0 (7:34 1st)

Lions' defense flexes muscles on opening drive

Kirk Cousins fakes the give to Dalvin Cook, rolls out, hits Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard gain to open the game for Minnesota's offense.

Cook is dropped just beyond the line of scrimmage for a gain of 1 on first down. Cousins' throw to Adam Thielen on second down is wide of the mark. Cousins completes a pass to Irv Smith, but he's knocked out of bounds by Tracy Walker before the first-down marker for a gain of 8.

Jamal Agnew waves for a fair catch at the 23.

Lions 0, Vikings 0 (10:37 1st)

Lions squander chance at points on opening drive

Minnesota wins the toss and will defer to the second half.

Detroit will start at the 25 after a touchback. Matthew Stafford on first down throws a dangerous pass over the middle to Kerryon Johnson that falls incomplete. Johnson gets the carry on second down and picks up 6 yards. A holding penalty on the Vikings adds 10 yards to the run and will give Detroit a first down at the 36.

Johnson gets 3 yards on the next play. Stafford targets Marvin Jones over the middle on second down but misses the mark. Third-and-7 coming up. J.D. McKissic gets open to Stafford's right, hauls in a throw, gets upfield to the Minnesota 39 for a Lions first down.

McKissic is swallowed for a gain of 1 on the next play. Stafford's second-down throw to Jesse James is low and falls incomplete. Stafford is hit as he throws on third down, resulting in an incompletion.

Detroit takes a false start penalty before Matt Prater can try a deep field goal, pushing the Lions out of field-goal range. Woof.

Sam Martin's punt is downed at the 9.

Lions 0, Vikings 0 (12:37 1st)

Pregame

The Lions take on the Vikings in a key NFC North showdown Sunday at Ford Field, with each seeking their first win in the division and Detroit trying to halt a two-game slide. Follow along for live updates from Nolan Bianchi.

The Lions take on the Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Inactives

Lions

DT Mike Daniels, CB Amani Oruwariye, G Beau Benzschawel, OL Oday Aboushi, QB David Blough, RB Tre Carson and DL Da'Shawn Hand are inactive for Detroit.

Vikings

CB Marcus Sherels, LB Ben Gedeon, C Brett Jones, G Dru Samia, T Olisaemecka Udoh and DT Jalyn Holmes and Armon Watts are inactive for Minnesota.

LIONS VS. VIKINGS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Vikings 4-2; Lions 2-2-1

Series: Vikings lead 74-39-2

Line: Vikings by 2