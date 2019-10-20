CLOSE

Detroit News reporters offer their thoughts on Detroit's 42-30 loss to Minnesota as the losing skid hits three. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — A failed fourth-down attempt, and a subsequently surrendered touchdown following the turnover proved to be the turning point in the Minnesota Vikings' 42-30 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. 

The loss, the Lions' third straight, wasted a four-touchdown effort by wide receiver Marvin Jones. 

Down four points, Detroit's decision to go for it on 4th-and-2 from Minnesota's 41-yard line with just under nine minutes remaining was necessitated by the game's frantic scoring pace. But quarterback Matthew Stafford was unable to thread a tight-window pass to running back J.D. McKissic, resulting in a change of possession. 

"Yeah, we tried a little play-action pass to the left, they played it really well," Stafford said. "Kind of covered No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 (pass option). I tried to sneak one in there to J.D. and it didn’t work."

With the short field, the Vikings did what they did much of the afternoon, putting together a touchdown drive behind a balanced offensive attack. Three straight runs by running back Dalvin Cook for a total of 32 yards set up a 15-yard touchdown toss from Kirk Cousins to tight end Kyle Rudolph. 

"Obviously they just did a great job of running the ball. They knocked us off the line of scrimmage," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He’s a great running back. He’s a strong runner, we know that. We know he can do a lot of things on the field. We know how dangerous they are in the run game. When you don’t get that settled down, then the play-action game and the balls downfield — those are really hard to defend. We have to do a better job of it all the way across the board — starting with me — then we’ll go from there."

The Lions managed to respond with a 10-play touchdown drive that took just 2:35 off the clock. Jones finished the series with his fourth touchdown grab of the day. Kenny Golladay was unable to hang on to a 2-point conversion, leaving the Lions down five with 3:05 remaining. 

But instead of attempting to run out the clock, the Vikings went for a death blow. Out of play-action, Cousins found Stefan Diggs on a bomb for 66 yards down to Detroit's 4. Two plays later, Cook plunged in for his second touchdown of the day, putting the Vikings up by the final margin with 1:55 remaining.

"We wanted to stay aggressive," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "They were moving the ball really well, and we felt like we had to. It was a play that we had up off of a play-action, and we had a chance to get Diggs in space. There wasn’t much conversation — it was like — we didn’t come here to cower down, we came here to try and hit it."

Cousins, the Michigan State product, finished 24 of 34 for 337 yards and four touchdowns, with Diggs collected 142 yards on seven catches. Cook rumbled for 142 yards and two touchdowns, as the Vikings rolled up 503 yards of total offense. 

The second half's theatrics were merely a continuation of the first half, with the two teams matching touchdown for touchdown, combining for 42 points. 

Both the Lions and Vikings actually punted on their opening possessions, with Detroit losing an opportunity for early points after long snapper Don Muhlbach was flagged for a false start prior to a field goal try, pushing the team just outside of kicker Matt Prater's range. 

After getting the ball back, the Lions went to the vertical passing game that's worked so well this season. Stafford's deep throw to Marvin Jones didn't result in a completion, but a defensive pass interference against Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes netted the same result. 

A third-down completion from Stafford to Danny Amendola into the red zone set up Jones' first touchdown of the day. The receiver caught a short pass near the right sideline, dodged a tackle attempt by Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (Michigan State) and picked up a block from rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson, gliding across the goal line for a 16-yard score. 

"By no means when I cut it loose was I going, ‘Oh yeah, touchdown,’" Stafford said. "He made a great play."

The Vikings wasted little time responding, thanks to a pair of successful crossing patterns out of play-action. The first, to rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr., gained 28, before quarterback Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. 

Thielen, a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, suffered a hamstring injury on the play and didn't return. The Lions also dealt with injury issues in the first half. Cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) and running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) both exited early and didn't return. 

Patricia didn't have an immediate update on either player after the game. 

No humor in this crowd, as Lions fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly during the 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
Lions receiver Marvin Jones completes his third touchdown reception, this one in the second quarter, in front of Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes.
Vikings&#39; Anthony Harris pushes Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of bounds during a run in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Danny Amendola breaks away from Vikings&#39; Mackensie Alexander for a first-down reception in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures to officials on the field after not agreeing with a call in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones celebrates with teammate T.J. Hockenson after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads upfield in the first quarter. Johnson would later get hurt with running back Ty Johnson picking up the slack.
A fan in the stands dressed as a referee throws the yellow flag. But unlike real officials, he has a string attached so that he can pull it back off the field.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with line judge Julian Mapp on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
A crossing play leaves Vikings' Olabisi Johnson all alone for a completion in the second quarter.
Vikings&#39; Kyle Rudolph gets an easy catch with the Lions&#39; defense playing loose in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questions a call in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones runs into the end zone after a reception for a touchdown past Vikings&#39; Anthony Barr in the first quarter.
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass in front of Vikings&#39; Trae Waynes, but it bounced off the turf first for an incompletion in the first quarter.
The ball that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards from the game against the Vikings at Ford Field.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs gets ahead of Lions' Darius Slay for a completion in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones can&#39;t hang onto this pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. pulls in a reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall is brought down by Vikings' Anthony Harris after a reception in the third quarter.
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson tries to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet as he is sacked by Vikings&#39; John Atkins in the third quarter.
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter.
A fourth-quarter field goal attempt by Vikings&#39; Dan Bailey is no good, keeping Detroit in the game.
Lions running back J.D. McKissic looks for an opening in the line but finds nothing in the fourth quarter.
Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss at Ford Field.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pitches the ball to running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter.
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison and the defense on the bench late in the fourth quarter of the 42-30 loss the Vikings.
Lions' Danny Amendola can't get to a pass defended by Vikings' Anthony Harris in the fourth quarter.
Vikings&#39; Dalvin Cook leaves Lions&#39; Will Harris reaching for air as Cook seals the deal with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Lions and Vikings players get pushy as Minnesota runs out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay can&#39;t get over the line with Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay can&#39;t get over the line with Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings&#39; Trae Waynes intercepts a pass intended for Lions&#39; Marvin Jones late in the fourth quarter.
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow walk with former Lion and Vikings special teams player Ameer Abdullah after the game.
NFL officials break into smiles as the crowd at Ford Field boos the refs, after a controversial call last week that went against Detroit.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford visits with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler on the sidelines before Sunday&#39;s game.
NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney takes a knee to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as the two goof around on the sidelines before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who covers his mouth as he talks, chat on the sidelines before the game.
Twins Sawyer and Chandler hang out with mom, Kelly Stafford, before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders on the sidelines before the game Sunday against Minnesota.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall looks skyward as he and Detroit head out onto the field.
The field is quiet early Sunday morning as the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
    With the slugfest officially underway, the Lions countered with a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Stafford found Amendola running uncovered for a 36-yard gain early in the possession, a completion that pushed the quarterback over 40,000 passing yards for his career

    Stafford finished 30 of 45 for 364 yards, four touchdowns and a late-game interception.

    A defensive holding penalty against Vikings defense end Danielle Hunter gave Detroit first-and-goal at the 7. Two plays later, Stafford connected with Jones for a second time in the opening quarter, from 3 yards out, to put the Lions back in front, 14-7. 

    The lead was short-lived as Cousins hooked up with Stefan Diggs on a stop-and-go for 27 yards down the sideline before running back Dalvin Cook churned out 24 more on back-to-back carries. The Lions appeared to end the threat when cornerback Justin Coleman deflected a pass intended for Olabisi Johnson, which was intercepted by safety Tracy Walker.

    But Coleman was flagged for pass interference, setting up first-and-goal from the 1. On the next snap, Johnson capped the drive with a touchdown catch. 

    A holding call against tight end Jesse James quickly derailed Detroit's ensuing possession, but a booming 62-yard punt by Sam Martin pinned the Vikings at their own 3. Even that wasn't enough to slow the team's red-hot offense. 

    Tight end Kyle Rudolph had a pair of drive-extending grabs on third downs, setting up Cook for a slicing 8-yard touchdown run, giving the Vikings their first lead of the game, 21-14. 

    Taking over with 3:26 remaining in the half, Stafford managed to led a game-tying touchdown drive, thanks in part to some undisciplined penalties by the Vikings. The first roughing the passer gave the Lions a first down in the red zone and a second, where linebacker Anthony Barr lowered his helmet to pop Stafford, negated a potential third-down stop. With the extra opportunity, Stafford and Jones connected for a third touchdown, this time from 10 yards out. 

    Coming out of the locker room, the Vikings picked up right where they left off with an efficient 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Cousins completed six of his seven throws for 61 yards, culminating with a 5-yard scoring strike to fullback C.J. Ham. 

    Punts by both teams provided a brief break from the frenzied scoring pace before the Lions put more points on the board and a dent in the Vikings' advantage with a 46-yard Matt Prater field goal. 

    The Vikings had a chance to push their edge back up to seven, but kicker Dan Bailey sent a 45-yard field goal attempt wide left with 12:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

    The Lions fall to 2-3-1 with the loss, while the Vikings move to 5-2. 

