Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 8 of the NFL season.
N.Y. Giants +8 at Detroit
Rogers: Detroit
Hawkins: N.Y. Giants
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Detroit
Washington +14.5 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Hawkins: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Minnesota
Tampa Bay +2.5 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Hawkins: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Tampa Bay
Wojnowski: Tampa Bay
L.A. Chargers +6.5 at Chicago
Rogers: Chicago
Hawkins: Chicago
Niyo: L.A. Chargers
Wojnowski: L.A. Chargers
Seattle -4 at Atlanta
Rogers: Seattle
Hawkins: Seattle
Niyo: Seattle
Wojnowski: Seattle
N.Y. Jets +4.5 at Jacksonville
Rogers: Jacksonville
Hawkins: N.Y. Jets
Niyo: Jacksonville
Wojnowski: Jacksonville
Philadelphia +1.5 at Buffalo
Rogers: Buffalo
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojnowski: Philadelphia
Cincinnati +10 vs. L.A. Rams
Rogers: L.A. Rams
Hawkins: L.A. Rams (best bet)
Niyo: L.A. Rams (best bet)
Wojnowski: L.A. Rams
Arizona +4 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Hawkins: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojnowski: New Orleans
Oakland +6.5 at Houston
Rogers: Houston
Hawkins: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojnowski: Houston
Carolina +6.5 at San Francisco
Rogers: San Francisco
Hawkins: San Francisco
Niyo: San Francisco
Wojnowski: Carolina
Denver +5 at Indianapolis
Rogers: Indianapolis
Hawkins: Indianapolis
Niyo: Indianapolis
Wojnowski: Denver
Cleveland +10.5 at New England
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: New England
Niyo: New England
Wojnowski: New England (best bet)
Green Bay PK at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojnowski: Green Bay
Miami +17 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Hawkins: Miami
Niyo: Pittsburgh
Wojnowski: Miami
Records
Rogers: 9-5 last week, 43-60-3 overall, 6-0-1 best bets
Hawkins: 7-7 last week, 41-62-3 overall, 2-4-1 best bets
Niyo: 8-6 last week, 54-49-3 overall, 5-2 best bets
Wojo: 9-5 last week, 46-57-3 overall, 5-2 best bets
