Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss Sunday at Ford Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 8 of the NFL season.

N.Y. Giants +8 at Detroit

Rogers: Detroit

Hawkins: N.Y. Giants

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Detroit

Washington +14.5 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Hawkins: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Tampa Bay +2.5 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Hawkins: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Tampa Bay

Wojnowski: Tampa Bay

L.A. Chargers +6.5 at Chicago

Rogers: Chicago

Hawkins: Chicago

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojnowski: L.A. Chargers

Seattle -4 at Atlanta

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: Seattle

Niyo: Seattle

Wojnowski: Seattle

N.Y. Jets +4.5 at Jacksonville

Rogers: Jacksonville

Hawkins: N.Y. Jets

Niyo: Jacksonville

Wojnowski: Jacksonville

Philadelphia +1.5 at Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Philadelphia

Cincinnati +10 vs. L.A. Rams

Rogers: L.A. Rams

Hawkins: L.A. Rams (best bet)

Niyo: L.A. Rams (best bet)

Wojnowski: L.A. Rams

Arizona +4 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojnowski: New Orleans

Oakland +6.5 at Houston

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Houston

Carolina +6.5 at San Francisco

Rogers: San Francisco

Hawkins: San Francisco

Niyo: San Francisco

Wojnowski: Carolina

Denver +5 at Indianapolis

Rogers: Indianapolis

Hawkins: Indianapolis

Niyo: Indianapolis

Wojnowski: Denver

Cleveland +10.5 at New England

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: New England

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England (best bet)

Green Bay PK at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojnowski: Green Bay

Miami +17 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Miami

Niyo: Pittsburgh

Wojnowski: Miami

Records

Rogers: 9-5 last week, 43-60-3 overall, 6-0-1 best bets

Hawkins: 7-7 last week, 41-62-3 overall, 2-4-1 best bets

Niyo: 8-6 last week, 54-49-3 overall, 5-2 best bets

Wojo: 9-5 last week, 46-57-3 overall, 5-2 best bets