CLOSE The Lions have lost three straight and just traded starting safety Quandre Diggs. Lose another and the wheels might come off the bus. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were down three players for Wednesday's practice as defensive tackle Mike Daniels, cornerback Darius Slay and fullback Nick Bawden all sat out.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay missed practice on Wednesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Daniels has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury in Detroit's Week 3 win against Philadelphia. Slay, meanwhile, exited Sunday's game against Minnesota after aggravating a hamstring injury that already caused him to miss one game this season.

Rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye returned to practice for the Lions, in a limited capacity, after missing the previous two weeks with a knee injury, while Damon Harrison (groin), Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) and Matthew Stafford (hip) were all listed as full participants.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers