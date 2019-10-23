CLOSE The Lions have lost three straight and just traded starting safety Quandre Diggs. Lose another and the wheels might come off the bus. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Running back Paul Perkins has been elevated from the Lions' practice squad. (Photo: Elise Amendola, Associated Press)

Allen Park — Running back Paul Perkins has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in the wake of Kerryon Johnson’s injury, the Detroit Lions announced Wednesday.

Johnson underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’s out of action for at least eight weeks. He could return for the final two games of the season after suffering the second substantial knee surgery of his career.

Perkins played 25 games combined for the New York Giants, Sunday’s opponent, in 2016 and ’17.

He was signed by the Lions on Sept. 17 and was active for the Green Bay game on Oct. 14, playing one snap on special teams.

Perkins, 24, has 153 carries for 546 yards and zero touchdowns in his career.

Perkins was released and then signed to the practice squad last week. Perkins will join Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Tra Carson on the active roster, along with fullback Nick Bawden.

The team also signed running back Wes Hills to the practice squad for the second time this season.

What about a Zach Zenner reunion? Not so fast.

The running back, who was released in training camp after four seasons with the team, was scooped up Wednesday by Arizona.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.