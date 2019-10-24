CLOSE The Lions have lost three straight and just traded starting safety Quandre Diggs. Lose another and the wheels might come off the bus. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — After trading Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week, the Detroit Lions signed veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist to bolster the team's depth at safety.

The Lions signed veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist (31) on Thursday. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

A ninth-year veteran, Gilchrist brings a wealth of experience to Detroit, having appeared in 123 games, including 98 starts.

A second-round pick in 2011 out of Clemson, Gilchrist played his first four seasons with the Chargers before stints with the New York Jets and Texans. He spent last season with the Raiders, starting all 16 games, recording 58 tackles and three interceptions.

In addition to his ability to play multiple spots in the defensive backfield, Gilchrist also has extensive experience on special teams. Assuming the Lions want to expand rookie Will Harris' role on defense, Gilchrist could give the Lions the flexibility to reduce Harris' special teams workload.

