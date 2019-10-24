Mike Daniels (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got a boost at Thursday's practice with the long-awaited return of defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

Daniels has been out of action since suffering a foot injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 22. A late offseason addition, signed to a one-year deal during training camp, he's played just 65 snaps for the Lions this season.

Also back at practice for the Lions was fullback Nick Bawden. He has been nursing a back injury. Meanwhile, cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) sat out a second straight day.

More: Lions mailbag: A deep dive into the Quandre Diggs trade, Tom Kowalski stories, and more

The only other player missing from the field was nose tackle Damon Harrison. He had been limited the previous day by a groin injury, suffered in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but his Thursday absence is more related to a veteran maintenance plan he's been on this year, as opposed to the injury.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers