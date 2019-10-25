Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket crumbling around him against the Vikings. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Giants game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/760).

► Justin Rogers: The Lions clearly have the better roster, even if they might struggle to slow down superstar running back Saquon Barkley. The season is teetering on a cliff after three straight losses, but a bad team at home is what the doctor ordered to get back in the win column. Lions, 27-22

► Bob Wojnowski: From a must-win game last week to a must-must-must win game for the Lions, who are 2-3-1 and teetering. This will be a telling test of their resolve, especially on defense, where they’ve been shredded. If the Lions can’t get pressure on Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones, they’re in even deeper trouble. They also can’t let Saquon Barkley run wild or Golden Tate get loose. This is all on the Lions defense, a chance to start showing we didn’t wildly overrate them. Lions, 24-13

► John Niyo: The Giants have a somewhat-hobbled star in Saquon Barkley. But they still haven’t solved their problems on the offensive line. And coupled with a rookie quarterback in Daniel Jones, who has been sacked 18 times and committed 12 turnovers, that has to be a welcome sight for the Lions’ beleaguered defense. If they can’t get some pressure this week, they never will. Lions, 27-13