CLOSE The Lions have lost three straight and just traded starting safety Quandre Diggs. Lose another and the wheels might come off the bus. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Marcus Gilchrist's stay with the Detroit Lions was a short one. The team cut the veteran safety they signed earlier this week and promoted linebacker Steve Longa off the practice squad on Saturday.

Steve Longa (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

It's been a long road back to the active roster for Longa, after he suffered a torn ACL during the 2018 preseason. He spent all of training camp and most of the preseason on the physically unable to perform list before he was waived as part of the team's roster cutdown.

Longa has been with the Lions since the start of the 2016 season. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, he joined the Lions' practice squad after his first preseason.

In 2017, he made the roster, appearing in 15 games and leading the Lions with 11 special teams tackles.

Gilchrist, an eight-year veteran who started 16 games with the Oakland Raiders last season, signed with the Lions on Thursday, following the trade of Quandre Diggs to Seattle.

Barr fined for hit on Stafford

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was fined $21,056 for his roughing the passer penalty against Matthew Stafford last Sunday. Barr lowered his head, making direct contact with the quarterback's helmet, earning the 15-year infraction that set up a Lions touchdown late in the first half.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson avoided having their paychecks docked. Griffen also had a roughing the passer, making incidental contact with Stafford's helmet on a pass rush. Robinson, meanwhile, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the game's closing seconds for his involvement in a brief scuffle between multiple players.