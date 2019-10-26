Matt Ryan (Photo: Michael Zarrilli, AP)

Atlanta – The Falcons say quarterback Matt Ryan won’t play against the Seahawks, ending his 10-year streak of consecutive starts.

Ryan sprained his right ankle last week in a loss to the Rams. He had limited participation in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable, but the Falcons announced Saturday that Ryan won’t play in Sunday’s game.

Veteran Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore.

The Falcons signed quarterback Danny Etling to the active roster, providing depth behind Schaub.

Ryan, the 2016 MVP, has not missed a game since 2009. He has made 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.

Reports: Brees will start

Quarterback Drew Brees will start for the Saints against the Cardinals on Sunday, beginning his comeback from thumb surgery that sidelined him for five games, according to multiple reports.

Brees practiced this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints’ final injury report of the week on Friday. ESPN first reported Brees’ updated status for Sunday.

Teddy Bridgewater has started the past five games, all victories.

Brees injured his thumb in the first half of New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles when his hand jammed against the extended arm of defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a throw.

Surgery on Brees’ ulnar collateral ligament was performed in Los Angeles on Sept. 18 and he began throwing a regulation NFL football about two weeks ago.

Jets release Osemele

The Jets have released left guard Kelechi Osemele.

Osemele and the Jets have been at odds over the 30-year-old’s shoulder injury. The team doctors believe Osemele has a preexisting condition that he can play through and he doesn’t need surgery at this time. Osemele, however, said earlier this week that he had a third opinion on his shoulder and surgery was recommended.

Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler, confirmed that his client was having surgery on Friday. The Jets did not authorize the surgery.

The Jets acquired Osemele in March from Oakland. He was making $10.2 million this season. He was scheduled to earn $11.7 million in 2020, but the money wasn’t guaranteed.

Pierre-Paul back on active roster

Less than six months after suffering a serious neck injury in an offseason car accident, Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will return to the team’s active roster for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

How much Pierre-Paul plays against the Titans is unclear, but coach Bruce Arians said his playing time will gradually increase.

Pierre-Paul, who led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks last season, slammed his Ferrari into a wall while driving on slick highway roads in South Florida in the early-morning hours of May 2, suffering a fractured neck. He decided against having surgery, which likely would have ended his season before it began.