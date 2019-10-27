CLOSE

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski break down the Lions' victory against the Giants and what it means with the trade deadline looming. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Lions started fast, fended off a rally and put away the visiting New York Giants, 31-26, thanks to a late-game trick play at Ford Field on Sunday. 

Up five early in the fourth quarter, the Lions dug deep into the playbook to push their dwindling lead back to double digits, running a flea-flicker that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kenny Golladay. 

Lined up in I-formation, Stafford pitched the ball to running back J.D. McKissic, heading right. After a couple steps, McKissic threw the ball back to Stafford, standing near the left hash mark. The quarterback then launched a deep ball to an open Golladay for the long score. 

BOX SCORE: Lions 31, Giants 26

"We have to give (McKissic) the hockey assist or something," Stafford said. "He was the pass before the pass that scored. That was a good one. It was a great call. Obviously Kenny did a great job, J.D. did a great job."

Detroit's defense did the rest, stepping up to force a turnover on downs on consecutive drives to secure the hard-fought victory. 

"That’s a really good Giants team," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "They’re tough, they keep coming, and they play 60 minutes — they battled. I’m really proud of our players, I think they battled all the way through the game, and they stayed with it. We knew it was going to be a tough game."

Starting with the first half, the game was defined by big plays — both made and surrendered by the Lions (3-3-1). 

After the Giants punted, Stafford tossed an interception on the Lions' first possession.

"I got totally in between about how I wanted to throw the ball, whether I wanted to rip it over (number) 21’s head or I wanted to throw into the back of the end zone, let Marvin (Jones) go get it," Stafford said about the early mistake. "Somewhere in between was not a good place."

Following the mistake, it was Detroit's defense that broke the scoreless tie. 

Coming on a blitz, linebacker Jarrad Davis hit Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, forcing his rushed throw to travel backward and into the ground. The live ball was scooped up by Devon Kennard, who returned it 13 yards for a touchdown.

"It was my first time scoring since high school, so touching the paint and getting in the end zone was a lot of fun for me," Kennard said. 

Davis was credited with a sack and a fumble on the play. 

Still in the opening quarter, the Lions extended their early advantage to 14 thanks to a pair of lengthy third-down conversions. Facing third-and-8, Stafford found Danny Amendola for a 25-yard gain, setting the Lions up near midfield. Following a delay of game, a botched screen pass and a no-gain run, Stafford connected with Marvin Hall on a 49-yard touchdown pass. 

"That was a huge play today, third-and-15," Stafford said. "Anytime you convert that, it’s great. You score a 50-yard touchdown on it, it’s even better."

Hall has developed into a rarely targeted but highly efficient deep threat for the Lions. He's recorded a reception of at least 34 yards in each of the past four games, including gains of 58, 47 and 49 the past three. 

Not acquiescing to the home team, the Giants (2-6) battled back in the second quarter. Working out of a first-and-20 hole to start the frame, receiver Golden Tate broke a tackle to pick up 18 yards and convert a third down across midfield. Three plays later, Jones found fellow rookie Darius Slayton for a 22-yard touchdown on a fade over the coverage of Rashaan Melvin. 

The Lions failed to counter, keeping the rally alive.

After pushing the ball into Giants territory, Detroit's drive stalled due to a chop block penalty called against tight end T.J. Hockenson. Forced to settle for a long field goal, kicker Matt Prater sent the 53-yard effort wide right, setting the Giants up with a short field. 

After quickly working across midfield, Jones went back to Slayton. This time the duo hooked up from 28 yards out, again working against Melvin. A missed extra point by kicker Aldrick Rosas left the Lions up, 14-13, with 4:39 left in the half.

"I think he’s come up for us and made a lot of big-time plays," Jones said about Slayton. "I think we all have a lot of trust in him. Obviously, he’s super talented and his speed and just athleticism, but he’s shown to make those contested catches, the tough catches with people on him."

Aided by a phantom running into the punter call against the Giants, the Lions were able to stem the tide before halftime with a 52-yard field goal by Prater, making it 17-13 at the break. 

Getting the ball to start the second half, Stafford came out firing, completing all five of his throws for 67 yards on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Facing pressure up the middle on third-and-2 from the Giants 9, Stafford threw off his back foot, targeting Golladay near the front corner of the end zone. Rookie cornerback DeAndre Baker got a hand on the ball, but Golladay showed outstanding concentration, corralling in the deflection prior to getting both feet down in bounds. 

Tate, a former Lion, marveled at Golladay's maturation following the game. 

"When he first got there, I was like, ‘This dude is not very good,'" Tate admitted. "He quickly, quickly changed that. His work ethic — he showed up wanting to be good. In his first year, he showed us some glimpses of wanting to be amazing. The second year he did amazing. And — he’s on his third year now, right? His third year, he’s just thriving.  He’s thriving. It’s been fun to watch him grow."

Lions 31, Giants 26
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants' Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay brings down Giants&#39; Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay brings down Giants' Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Jarrad Davis hits Giants&#39; Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions&#39; Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Giants' Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions' Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter.
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants' Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half.
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants&#39; DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Da&#39;Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter.
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley can&#39;t get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Saquon Barkley can't get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay&#39;s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions&#39; defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York&#39;s running back, here in the fourth quarter.
The Lions' defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York's running back, here in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions&#39; Trey Flowers.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions' Trey Flowers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers.
Lions' Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants' Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player.
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game.
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions&#39; Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions' Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard &#39;Ninja&#39; Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard 'Ninja' Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants.
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Not to be outdone by Detroit's quick score to start the half, the Giants responded with a lengthy touchdown drive of their own. Jones hit Saquon Barkley on a short throw that turned into a 38-yard gain as the star running back accelerated through the layers of Detroit's zone defense. 

    A pair of penalties against the secondary — Davis drew a 15-yard infraction for hitting a sliding Jones and Justin Coleman was flagged for a hold on third down — set up a 2-yard scoring strike from Jones to tight end Evan Engram. To add injury to insult, Tracy Walker hurt his knee colliding with teammate Christian Jones on the play. 

    A failed two-point conversion left New York's deficit at five, 24-19. 

    Following a pair of punts, the Lions drove into Giants territory and pulled out the double-pass to go up 12. 

    Looking to keep pace, the Giants neared Detroit territory before defensive end Trey Flowers knocked them back with back-to-back sacks. A 20-yard completion to Barkley set up fourth-and-6, but Coleman knocked away a pass intended for Tate to end the threat. 

    On the ensuing possession, Golladay lost a fumble, giving the Giants possession at the Lions 38. But the defense forced another turnover on downs after consecutive incompletions on end-zone shots to Slayton. 

    The Giants managed a late touchdown, with 1:19 remaining on a 4-yard pass from Jones to Barkley, but failed to recover an onside kick. 

    Stafford completed 25 of 32 passes for 342 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. Golladay caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Danny Amendola had a team-high eight receptions for 95 yards.

    Jones was 28 of 41 passing for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley rushed 19 times for 64 yards and also caught eight passes for 79 yards and one TD. Tate also had eight grabs for 85 yards.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE