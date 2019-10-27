CLOSE The Lions have lost three straight and just traded starting safety Quandre Diggs. Lose another and the wheels might come off the bus. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Kevin Strong (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — As expected, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand is active for the Detroit Lions against the New York Giants on Sunday. That means undrafted rookie Kevin Strong, who has played a third of the team's defensive snaps helping fill in for Hand, is a healthy scratch this week.

Also inactive for the Lions are cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, offensive tackle Oday Aboushi, cornerback Amani Oruwarie, guard Beau Benzschawel and quarterback David Blough.

Slay (hamstring), Daniels (foot) and Oruwariye (knee) were ruled out on Friday. The other three, like Strong, are healthy scratches.

Hand is making his season debut against the Giants after suffering an elbow injury during the first week of training camp. As a rookie last year, Hand appeared in 13 games, starting eight. He recorded 27 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.