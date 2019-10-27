Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but couldn't get both feet down in bounds during the first quarter on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions traded Quandre Diggs last week because they were comfortable with the depth they had at safety. That was put to the test against the New York Giants in Sunday's 31-26 win, when Tracy Walker was knocked out of the game in the second half by a knee injury and Tavon Wilson had to briefly exit for unknown reasons.

That resulted in Miles Killebrew getting his first work on defense since the 2017 season.

Walker suffered an injury with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter after linebacker Christian Jones was blocked into him on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said he spoke briefly with Walker after the game.

"I saw Tracy briefly as I was kind of making my rounds. He said he was fine and we’ll figure it out tomorrow, and I said, ‘Cool,'" Patricia said. "We’ll look at it tomorrow, from that standpoint."

The comment is oddly similar to the interaction Patricia relayed with Kerryon Johnson a week ago, the day after the running back exited a game with a knee injury and was unable to return. A day later, Johnson had knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

Asked for clarity on whether Walker's injury appeared serious, Patricia had nothing to add.

“Appear, I don’t know," he said.

If Walker misses significant time, the Lions will likely lean on the tandem of Will Harris and Wilson, with undrafted rookie C.J. Moore and Killebrew rounding out the rotation.

