LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Lions traded Quandre Diggs last week because they were comfortable with the depth they had at safety. That was put to the test against the New York Giants in Sunday's 31-26 win, when Tracy Walker was knocked out of the game in the second half by a knee injury and Tavon Wilson had to briefly exit for unknown reasons. 

That resulted in Miles Killebrew getting his first work on defense since the 2017 season. 

Walker suffered an injury with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter after linebacker Christian Jones was blocked into him on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram. 

Lions coach Matt Patricia said he spoke briefly with Walker after the game. 

"I saw Tracy briefly as I was kind of making my rounds. He said he was fine and we’ll figure it out tomorrow, and I said, ‘Cool,'" Patricia said. "We’ll look at it tomorrow, from that standpoint."

More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Receivers shine, secondary has rough day

The comment is oddly similar to the interaction Patricia relayed with Kerryon Johnson a week ago, the day after the running back exited a game with a knee injury and was unable to return. A day later, Johnson had knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve. 

Asked for clarity on whether Walker's injury appeared serious, Patricia had nothing to add. 

“Appear, I don’t know," he said. 

If Walker misses significant time, the Lions will likely lean on the tandem of Will Harris and Wilson, with undrafted rookie C.J. Moore and Killebrew rounding out the rotation. 

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Lions 31, Giants 26
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants' Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay brings down Giants&#39; Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay brings down Giants' Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Jarrad Davis hits Giants&#39; Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions&#39; Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Giants' Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions' Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter.
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants' Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half.
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants&#39; DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Da&#39;Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter.
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley can&#39;t get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Saquon Barkley can't get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay&#39;s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions&#39; defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York&#39;s running back, here in the fourth quarter.
The Lions' defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York's running back, here in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions&#39; Trey Flowers.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions' Trey Flowers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers.
Lions' Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants' Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player.
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game.
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions&#39; Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions' Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard &#39;Ninja&#39; Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard 'Ninja' Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants.
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE