Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a 49-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has a secret weapon at wide receiver. He’s 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds, and has a knack for efficiency.

And with his 49-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 31-26 win over the New York Giants, Marvin Hall elevated his average yards per catch this season to 40.2, and became just the first Lions receiver to record a catch of 45 or more yards in three consecutive games since Bill Schroeder in 2002.

“He’s an explosive player,” Stafford said. “He’s (a) smart guy, comes in there, is in the right spot, does the right thing.”

Those are kind remarks from a veteran NFL quarterback, and Hall was quick to repay them.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever played with,” Hall said.

But regardless of how much of a role Stafford has played in Hall’s come-up, there’s still some credit due to the formerly undrafted wideout out of Washington, who’s caught five passes for 201 total yards as a Lion this season. Hall caught just 12 passes for just 209 yards during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Atlanta.

“It’s all about timing,” Hall said. “We work on it throughout the week, when you get into the game you just have to trust the process and do what you’ve been doing in practice.”

It remains to be seen whether Hall’s role in the offense will expand beyond running wild down the sideline and waiting for Stafford to drop in a “great ball.” But with a receiving corps that includes the likes of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, it appears that he’ll be just fine with staying in that lane.

“If that’s what they want me to do that week, that’s what I’ll do that week,” Hall said. “All I do is what Marvin Hall Jr. can do.”

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.