Detroit — Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford started his 135th consecutive game Sunday, against the New York Giants. With Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan sidelined by an injury this week, ending his own ironman streak at 154 games, Stafford moved into second place among active players at the position.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Philip Rivers, of the Los Angeles Chargers, is the active leader at 217 games.

Stafford, 31, currently ranks sixth on the all-time list among quarterbacks. It he stays healthy, he'd move past Ryan in November of next season.

It would take an exceptional amount of luck, plus a desire to play into his early 40s, if Stafford has any desire to catch Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who started 297 games over an 18-year stretch.

Stafford has played through a number of injuries over the years, including multiple finger issues and a back injury a season ago. As a young player, he missed extensive time his first two seasons, sitting 19 of his first 32 games with knee and shoulder injuries.