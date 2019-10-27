The Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Game summary

The Lions snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday at Ford Field with a 31-26 win over the New York Giants.

Giants draw within a score, can't recover onside kick

Daniel Jones throws complete to Golden Tate for a gain of 13 on first down. It'll be a first down for the Giants at Detroit's 37.

Two-minute warning

Jones throws to Tate down the right sideline, an incompletion that results in a pass interference penalty being called on Justin Coeleman. It'll be first-and-10 at the 12.

Jones throws an 8-yard completion to Tate on the next play. He misfires to Barkley on second down and scores with a throw to Barkley on third down.

Lions 31, Giants 26 (1:19 4th)

The Giants can't recover the onside kick, and Detroit will put this one on ice.

FINAL: Lions 31, Giants 26

Lions can't shut door on Giants late in fourth

Tra Carson is stopped for no gain on first down.

Timeout #2 New York (3:22 4th)

Carson is stopped for a gain of 2 on second down.

Timeout #3 New York (3:18 4th)

Matthew Stafford is sacked for a loss of 9 on third down.

Timeout #2 Detroit (2:32 4th)

Sam Martin's punt is fielded by Jabrill Peppers and returned to midfield.

Lions 31, Giants 19 (2:21 4th)

Lions get another fourth-down stop, this time in red zone

Saquon Barkley catches a pass for 7 yards on first down. Daniel Jones makes a perfect throw to Cody Latimer that's good for 18 yards and a first down at the Detroit 13.

Barkley is brought down by Devon Kennard for a loss of 2. Jones hits Barkley for a yard on second down to bring up third-and-11. Mike Ford breaks up Jones' throw to Darius Slayton in the end zone. The Giants will go for it.

Jones takes the snap from the shotgun and throws a fade route to the end zone. There's a flag for defensive pass interference, but it's picked up by the officials.

It'll be Lions ball at the 14 of Detroit.

Lions 31, Giants 19 (3:27 4th)

Golladay fumble gives Giants new life

The Lions get it at their own 39.

J.D. McKissic is wrapped up for a loss of 6 on first down. Matthew Stafford is sacked for a loss of 9 on second down. Kenny Golladay gets open on a crossing route underneath and catches a pass that nets about half the yardage needed for a first down before fumbling.

The fumble is recovered by New York at the 38.

Lions 31, Giants 19 (5:02 4th)

Lions get fourth-down stop in own territory

New York starts its next drive from the 9 after an illegal block on the kickoff return.

Daniel Jones throws complete to Bennie Fowler for a gain of 9 on first down. Saquon Barkley gets his feet moving, cuts his way to the 31-yard-line for a gain of 13 on second down.

Jones' first-down throw is deflected at the line of scrimmage by Christian Jones, but he's able to hit Golden Tate on second down for a gain of 9. Jones sneaks the ball past the first-down marker. It'll be first-and-10 at the New York 41.

Jones throws complete to Darius Slayton for a loss of 1 on first down. Barkley pulls down a throw from Jones on second down and tosses a handful of Lion defenders on. his way to a 17-yard gain. The Giants have a first down at the Detroit 43.

Jones is strip-sacked by Trey Flowers on the next play, but it's recovered by the Giants quarterback for a loss of 10. Flowers sacks Jones again on the next play, this time for a loss of 6. Jones throws complete for a gain of 20 to bring up fourth-and-6. The Giants are going for it. Jones takes the snap, looks left, throws, where Justin Coleman is waiting to break up the pass.

Detroit takes over at the 39.

Lions 31, Giants 19 (6:25 4th)

Lions use trickery to take 31-19 lead

Matthew Stafford throws complete to Marvin Jones for a gain of 6 on first down. Ty Johnson gets to the outside and picks up 14 before getting directed out of bounds at the Detroit 40 on second down.

Johnson is stopped for a gain of 1 on the next play. Stafford hits Kenny Golladay in-stride for an 18-yard completion that'll give the Lions a first down at the New York 41.

Stafford takes the snap from under center, pitches to J.D. McKissic, who throws it back to Stafford, who then makes one more throw to Kenny Golladay in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Beautiful.

Lions 31, Giants 19 (12:12 4th)

Lions get huge third-down stop to start fourth quarter

Saquon Barkley is stopped for a gain of 1 on first down. Golden Tate catches a 17-yard pass from Daniel Jones on second down, giving the Giants a new set of downs at the 43.

Barkley is dropped for no gain on the next play. Jarrad Davis drills Jones as he throws on second down, forcing an incompletion. Justin Coleman breaks free on the edge for a sack of Jones, but it's voided by a holding penalty on Rashaan Melvin. That's just a 5-yard penalty, but will give the Giants an automatic first down at the 48 of New York.

Tate brings in a 26-yard catch on a first-down flea-flicker, but it's called back for a holding penalty. Now first-and-20 at the 38.

Jones throw to Engram is incomplete, broken up by Davis. Jones and Engram connect on second down for a gain of 9. Huge third down coming up to start the fourth quarter.

END 3RD: Lions 24, Giants 19

Rashaan Melvin deflects the throw from Jones at the line of scrimmage.

Riley Dixon's punt is returned 4 yards by Danny Amendola to the Detroit 20.

Lions 24, Giants 19 (14:46 4th)

Lions go three-and-out after Giants touchdown

Detroit will start at the 25 after a touchback.

Matthew Stafford hits J.D. McKissic on first down for a gain of 5. McKissic is tackled for a loss of 1 on a second-down run. Stafford's pass to McKissic on third down is complete, but only for a gain of 3.

Sam Martin's punt is fair caught at the 25.

Lions 24, Giants 19 (3:08 3rd)

Giants make it a one-score game on Engram touchdown

Darius Slayton returns the kickoff to New York's 21 before being taken down by Miles Killebrew.

Saquon Barkley is brought down by Jarrad Davis after a gain of 2 on first down. Barkley catches a pass on second down and gets all the way to Detroit's 38 for a gain of 38.

Barkley is tackled for no gain on first down. Daniel Jones has all day to throw on second down, eventually escapes the pocket, and then fires to Golden Tate for a 13-yard completion that'll give the Giants a first down at the Detroit 25.

Justin Coleman is dealt a personal foul for hitting Jones as he slides to the turf, turning a 4-yard gain into a 14-yard gain that'll make it first-and-10 at the 11.

Barkley is wrapped up by Da'Shawn hand for a yard on first down. Jarrad Davis probably should have sacked Jones on second down, but the Lions will settle for the pass simply being thrown away. It's third-and-9. Jones overthrows his receiver in the end zone, but the Lions are called for defensive holding.

It's first-and-goal at the 5.

Barkley turns what should have been a 2-yard loss into a 1-yard gain on first down.

Timeout #1 Detroit (5:36 3rd)

Barkley gets to the 2-yard-line on second down before being brought down by Trey Flowers and Damon Harrison, who is back in the game after previously being ruled as questionable to return with a groin injury. We've got third-and-goal from the 2 coming up.

Timeout #1 New York (4:59 3rd)

Jones hits Evan Engram for an easy touchdown pass.

Injury alert: Lions S Tracy Walker was hurt on the play and is being attended to by the on-field training staff.

The Giants' two-point conversion attempt fails.

Lions 24, Giants 19 (4:54 3rd)

Lions take 24-13 lead to start second half

Detroit takes the field at the 25.

Tra Carson on first down goes for a gain of 2. Danny Amendola gets open over the middle and gets to the 42 for a gain of 15.

Carson gains 1 yard on first and second down, each. Matthew Stafford finds Kenny Golladay on third down for a 25-yard connection that'll give the Lions a new set of downs at the Giants 31.

Ty Johnson runs for 2 yards on first down. Amendola catches a pass from Stafford and gets all the way to New York's 17-yard-line for a gain of 12 that'll again move the chains.

Carson is stopped for a gain of 2 on first down. Stafford's second-down throw to Marvin Jones is caught for a pickup of 6.

Golladay yanks the ball away from a defender in the end zone for a 9-yard Lions touchdown.

Lions 24, Giants 13 (9:51 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

DET - Matthew Stafford: 13/20, 194 yds., TD, INT

NYG - Daniel Jones: 12/16, 138 yds., 2 TD

Rushing

DET - Tra Carson: 6 atts., 26 yds.

NYG - Saquon Barkley: 10 atts., 46 yds.

Receiving

DET - Danny Amendola: 6 recs., 68 yds.

NYG - Darius Slayton: 2 recs., 50 yds., 2 TD

Prater field goal gives Lions 17-13 lead before halftime

Detroit will start its drive from the 25.

Matthew Stafford's pass down the sideline to Kenny Golladay on first down is overthrown. Tra Carson is stopped for a gain of only 1 on second down. Stafford's third-down throw is a touch behind Golladay, but the Lions receiver pulls it in for a 16-yard pickup that'll give Detroit a first down at the 42.

Ty Johnson is stuffed for a loss of 1 on first down. Nobody is watching Stafford's blindside on second down, and Grant Haley comes around the corner untouched to sack the quarterback for a loss of 6.

Timeout #1 New York (2:32 2nd)

Johnson catches a check-down throw from Stafford and is knocked out of bounds at the 48 for a gain of 13 on third down.

Two-minute warning

Injury update: Lions DT Damon Harrison is questionable to return with a groin injury.

Sam Martin is run into after he punts it away, drawing a 5-yard penalty that will give the Lions a first down at the 47 of New York.

Johnson bounces his way to the 44 on first down. Marvin Jones catches a pass that's good for 5 yards on second down, and Stafford keeps the drive alive with a 9-yard strike to Danny Amendola.

Timeout #1 Detroit (0:47 2nd)

Stafford's deep shot to Golladay on first down is just a touch too far. A holding penalty given to Taylor Decker on second down erases a 9-yard run by Ty Johnson. It'll be second-and-14. Stafford is chased from the pocket and forced to throw the ball away. Johnson can't haul in a throw from Stafford that would have given the Lions a first down, and maybe even a touchdown.

Matt Prater instead puts through a 52-yard field goal.

Lions 17, Giants 13 (0:20 2nd)

Darius Slayton returns Sam Martin's kickoff to the 34.

Daniel Jones' throw to Darius Slayton on first down is dropped. Jones then takes a knee to end the half.

END 2ND: Lions 17, Giants 13

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard, chased by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, picks up a lateral and returns 13 yards for a touchdown during the first half. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, AP)

Lions' lead cut to 14-13 on Slayton's second touchdown

New York takes over at the 43 after Matt Prater's missed field goal.

Daniel Jones rolls to his left and hits Golden Tate for a 2-yard pickup on first down. Jones' second-down throw to Bennie Fowler is caught for a gain of 12, moving the Giants into Lions territory at the 43.

Saquon Barkley on first down catches a pass out of the backfield and is forced out of bounds by Devon Kennard for a gain of 3. Barkley hits a hole on the right side for a gain of 6 on second down. Eli Penny carries the ball for 3 yards and a first down at the Detroit 31.

Jones' throw on first down is deflected at the line of scrimmage by Da'Shawn Hand. Barkley goes up the middle for a gain of 3 on second down.

Slayton goes up and over Rashaan Melvin for a 28-yard touchdown reception. Aldrick Rosas' PAT attempt misses.

Lions 14, Giants 13 (4:39 2nd)

Penalties halt Lions drive in New York territory

Aldrick Rosas' kickoff goes for a touchback. Detroit will start at the 25.

Paul Perkins gains a yard on first down. T.J. Hockenson hauls in a throw from Matthew Stafford and gets all the way to Detroit's 47 for a gain of 21 yards.

Perkins gets only a yard on first down and 2 on second down. Logan Thomas gets open in the middle of the field and brings in a 17-yard catch that'll give the Lions a first down at New York's 33.

Stafford on first down makes a perfect throw to Ty Johnson on a wheel route, but the pass can't be hauled in. The Lions' second-down play is voided for a chop block called on Hockenson. It'll be second-and-25 from the 48, where Stafford hits Danny Amendola for an 8-yard pickup. Stafford's throw to Marvin Jones on third down is caught for a gain of 5.

Matt Prater's 53-yard field goal attempt is no good.

Lions 14, Giants 7 (8:09 2nd)

Giants cut deficit to 14-7 early in second quarter

The Giants will start its next drive at the 12 after a penalty on Darius Slayton's kickoff return.

Saquon Barkley takes the give, heads right, gets out of bounds at the 17 for a gain of 5 on first down. Barkley is swallowed up by Da'Shawn Hand for a gain of 2 on second down. Daniel Jones finds Barkley to his right on third down, and the Giants get just enough to move the chains. First down at the 22.

Jones completes a throw over the middle to Evan Engram that's good for an 18-yard gain at the Giants 40.

The Giants complete a pass on the last play of the quarter, but Bennie Fowler is flagged for offensive pass interference. It'll be first-and-20 from the 30 when we come back.

END 1ST: Lions 14, Giants 0

Old friend of the city Golden Tate catches a check-down from Jones that picks up 5 yards. Jones on second down throws complete to Engram for a gain of 11, bringing up third-and-4 at the Detroit 46. Tate gets free from Justin Coleman, catches a pass from Jones, and gets upfield for an 18-yard gain.

There was a hands-to-the-face penalty assessed to Detroit's Will Harris on the play, but it was declined. The Giants have a first down at the 36.

Barkley gets 9 yards up the middle on first down. Barkley gets the edge and scampers for a 5-yard gain that'll give New York another first down at the 22.

Jones hits Slayton in the end zone for a 22-yard passing touchdown.

Lions 14, Giants 7 (12:27 2nd)

Hall's 49-yard touchdown catch puts Lions up 14-0

Tra Carson picks up 2 yards on first down and is dropped for no gain on second down. Matthew Stafford hits Danny Amendola over the middle for a 25-yard gain that'll set Detroit up with first-and-10 from the Giants 44.

The Lions are flagged for a delay-of-game penalty. It's now first-and-15 at the 49.

Some confusion leads to an incomplete pass on first down, intended for Ty Johnson. Johnson is dropped for no gain on second down. Stafford takes once-per-game deep shot to Marvin Hall, and of course it's complete for a 49-yard Lions touchdown.

Lions 14, Giants 0 (2:31 1st)

Lions force three-and-out after defensive touchdown

Jalen Reeves-Maybin absolutely hammers Darius Slayton on the kickoff return at the New York 14.

Saquon Barkley is dropped by Tavon Wilson for no gain on first down. Tracy Walker makes a beautiful break on a throw intended for Cody Latimer, appearing to have intercepted Daniel Jones' throw. He can't get both feet in-bounds, though, and so we'll have third-and-10. Jones scrambles for a gain of 9 on third down.

Jamal Agnew waives for a fair catch at the 29.

Lions 7, Giants 0 (5:32 1st)

Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Lions take 7-0 lead on fumble recovery by Kennard

Saquon Barkley gets the carry on first down, a gain of 7 for the Giants. Barkley is spun to the turf by Tracy Walker on second down, but not before getting 7 more yards and a first down at the 34.

Daniel Jones attempts to dump it off to Barkley on first down, he's hit as he throws, forcing the ball backward, and the loose ball is then scooped up by Devon Kennard and returned for a Lions touchdown. Jarrad Davis was awarded a sack on the play.

Lions 7, Giants 0 (7:12 1st)

Stafford throws interception on Lions' opening drive

Tra Carson cuts through a handful of defenders up the middle to pick up 7 yards on first down. He moves the sticks with a run of 4 yards on second down.

Danny Amendola catches a pass from Matthew Stafford and is immediately cracked DeAndre Baker, a gain of 6. The Lions go back to Carson's hot hand on second down, picking up 12 yards and a first down at the Detroit 42.

Stafford is sacked for a loss of 2 on first down and hits Amendola over the middle for a gain of 5. Stafford again throws to Amendola on third down, a 15-yard connection that'll give the Lions a new set of downs at the New York 40.

Stafford's pass to Marvin Jones on first down is way under-thrown, intercepted by Janoris Jenkins, and is returned to the Giants 15.

Lions 0, Giants 0 (8:31 1st)

Lions defense gets stop on opening drive

The Lions win the toss and elect to defer. Sam Martin's kickoff is returned by Darius Slayton to the New York 19.

Daniel Jones easily hits Cody Latimer near the left sideline for a 10-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage.

Jones misses the mark on a first-down throw to Saquon Barkley. Barkley is swallowed whole by former Giant Damon Harrison for a gain of 2 on second down. Jones completes a throw to Barkley in the flat, and Barkley's driven out of bounds by Will Harris short of the first-down marker.

Riley Dixon's punt is fair caught by Jamal Agnew at the Detroit 13.

Lions 0, Giants 0 (12:49 1st)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions will try to end their three-game losing streak in a 1 p.m. Sunday home game against the New York Giants. You can follow the action here with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Inactives

Lions

CB Darius Slay and Amani Oruwariye, DT Mike Daniels and Kevin Strong, OL Oday Aboushi, G Beau Benzschawel and QB David Blough are inactive for Detroit.

Giants

QB Alex Tanney, CB Corey Ballentine, LB Devante Downs and Tae Davis, G Chad Slade, OT Eric Smith and WR Sterling Shepard are inactive for New York.

LIONS VS. GIANTS

Kickoff: 1 Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Giants 2-5; Lions 2-3-1

Line: Lions by 7