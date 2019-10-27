Lions 31, Giants 26
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants' Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay brings down Giants' Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Giants' Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions' Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants' Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Saquon Barkley can't get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions' defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York's running back, here in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions' Trey Flowers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants' Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions' Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard 'Ninja' Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Lions coach Matt Patricia has a rule.

    Patricia on Sunday explained that if a trick play drawn up by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell doesn’t work the first time it is ran in practice, it is out of consideration for good.

    Last week in practice, they gave one a shot. The ball changed hands in the backfield twice before eventually being launched downfield to Kenny Golladay.

    “They all started yelling, ‘First play,’” Patricia said. “I said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

    It would take some convincing to get Patricia on-board with running the play in a game, but the Lions’ offense already had some credibility to its name. Detroit ran a flea-flicker on its first play from scrimmage in the Week 6 loss at Green Bay, a 66-yard completion to Golladay.

    “As the week went, we talked about it, and felt good enough about it where we had a specifics spot, specific time that we wanted to take a shot at it,” Patricia said.

    That moment came early in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 31-26 win over the New York Giants at Ford Field.

    Stafford took the snap from under center, pitched it to running back J.D. McKissic on his right, and reversed field to McKissic’s left. The former Seattle rusher threw a self-proclaimed “dime” back to his quarterback, who then loaded up and found Golladay for a 41-yard touchdown pass that’d result in the game’s winning score with 12:12 remaining.

    “We let it rip, and it was great execution,” Patricia said. “I’m just glad it worked in a game.”

    And Stafford is glad to have an offensive coordinator who is willing to open things up and let his guys make a play.

    “I just like that (Bevell) is willing to try those things, put it in if we execute them and if they look good," Stafford said. "He has the confidence to go out there just like any other play and call it during the game.”

    As a coordinator in Seattle, Bevell ran the same exact play against the Giants in 2017, McKissic’s second year with the Seahawks. McKissic had two jobs on the play: Sell the run fake and make the pass.

    “I just had to sell it. It’s kind of a feeling, how much room I have,” McKissic said. “The main thing is to get it back to Staff. If he has pressure, somebody finally realizes what we’re doing and covers him, then I’d have to keep it.”

    Despite only getting in a single rep during practice, McKissic said he was looking forward to running the play in a game — though it required some extra preparation.

    “I got my one throw, we believed in it, and we got it done,” McKissic said. “I warmed up well though before.”

    McKissic sold it to perfection, as did Golladay. He lined up in the slot to Stafford’s right, and once McKissic got the safety to shoot, “just took off.”

    “I knew I was (open),” Golladay said. “When the safety came, I knew I just had to beat (Giants cornerback Antoine Bethea). I already had the angle on him and I just kept it high and Staff just put a ball up there for me.”

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

