Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski break down the Lions' victory against the Giants and what it means with the trade deadline looming. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-26 win over the New York Giants. 

First down

There was this perception, immediately after the game, that the Lions leaned more heavily on the blitz against the Giants. There was probably some recency bias driving the thought, since the defense did bring extra heat on a couple third- and fourth-down plays down the stretch, but players in the locker room, as well as coach Matt Patricia, all denied the pressure plan was much different this week compared to others this season. 

"I think some of those calls have been made previously and maybe not noticed from that aspect of it," Patricia said. "I thought we got a couple of looks that we wanted to get, and we were able to execute them."

After re-watching the game, it wasn't so much that the Lions were blitzing, but they were finding creative ways to disguise their pressure by loading up fronts or bringing linebackers on a delay as the fourth man. By attacking different ways, from different angles, it kept the Giants' offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones on their toes. 

In total, the Lions only brought more than four rushers eight times. As noted, a couple of those came down the stretch, when the Lions batted down a third-down pass and forced a quick throw on a fourth down that was broken up by cornerback Justin Coleman. 

In other situations, they still found ways to get some of their best off-ball pass rushers involved, including bringing Jarrad Davis as part of the rush package more than a dozen times, as well as utilizing Christian Jones, Jahlani Tavai and Coleman in those roles, as well.

The sack numbers still weren't great, but the pressure rate was up a tick. According to Pro Football Focus, the Lions disrupted the pocket on 16 of Jones' 45 dropbacks. 

Second down

I'm not one to shy away from a mea culpa and it's time to do so with Danny Amendola. While I understood the purpose of the signing, bringing in a capable veteran to fill the roster hole created by Golden Tate's departure, I scoffed at the potential impact the 33-year-old slot receiver could have, especially coming off one of the least-productive seasons of his career. 

My bad. 

Amendola has been just what the Lions needed in the slot, a sure-handed chain mover. In six games, he's already had seven or more receptions three times, including the past two weeks, where he's hauled in 16 balls on 19 targets for 200 yards. That's incredible efficiency. 

Despite his advanced age, by NFL standards, the 12-year veteran is well on his way to his best season, both by volume and efficiency. If he can maintain his 12.4 yards per catch, he'll easily best his 2013 season with the Patriots, when he averaged 11.7 yards each reception. And if he can stay healthy, he's on pace for 857 yards, which would blow the 689 he had for St. Louis in 2010 out of the water. 

Additionally, Amendola has raised the bar in practice and in the meeting room with his intensity and work ethic. He's only signed with Detroit for one year, but at this rate, it would be strange if the franchise didn't try to keep him around beyond 2019. 

Lions 31, Giants 26
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants' Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay brings down Giants&#39; Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay brings down Giants' Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Jarrad Davis hits Giants&#39; Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions&#39; Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Giants' Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions' Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter.
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants' Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half.
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants&#39; DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception and gets both feet in the end zone in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Da&#39;Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter.
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley can&#39;t get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Saquon Barkley can't get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay&#39;s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions&#39; defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York&#39;s running back, here in the fourth quarter.
The Lions' defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York's running back, here in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions&#39; Trey Flowers.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions' Trey Flowers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers.
Lions' Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants' Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player.
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game.
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions&#39; Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions' Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard &#39;Ninja&#39; Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard 'Ninja' Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants.
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Third down

    It was briefly captured on the broadcast, but the Lions were having safety Will Harris hold the ball at an angle on kickoffs to help Sam Martin get more loft on the kicks. This is all part of the team's strategy to force opponents to return the ball, and it's paying off in the field-position battle. 

    The Lions kicked off six times on Sunday and the Giants started behind their 25-yard line on all but one of those drives, including three inside their own 15. 

    Detroit has exceptional coverage units, led by Miles Killebrew and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who are No. 1 and 2 in special teams tackles in the NFL. In total, the team has four players ranked among the top-15 in the stat. And the units got another significant boost with the re-addition of Steve Longa after a 14-month battle back from a torn ACL. 

    Longa, who led the Lions in special teams tackles in 2017, wasted little time asserting himself against the Giants, assisting on a tackle with Killebrew on the game's opening kickoff and adding a solo stop later in the first half. 

    Fourth down

    Earlier in the week, when talking about the recoveries of defensive tackles Da'Shawn Hand and Mike Daniels, Patricia discussed the challenges of managing a position group when multiple in-game injuries crop up. 

    So when Damon Harrison was banged up in the second quarter, and Hand, making his season debut, presumably on a pitch count, there was a moment on the sideline where guard Kenny Wiggins could be seen having conversations with Patricia and defensive line coach Bo Davis, suggesting the offensive lineman was getting briefed on serving as a potential injury replacement. 

    When asked after the game, Wiggins rejected the observation, stating he was only prepping to go in as part of the field-goal block unit. Patricia, on the other hand, offered a sly smile when Wiggins as an emergency option was brought up. 

    "I mean Kenny is a big guy, he can do a lot of different things – he can block kicks, he’s always ready to go," Patricia said. "Kenny thinks he can probably play quarterback. He and I just have a lot of conversations."

    By the fourth quarter, Harrison had returned and Wiggins was more needed in his traditional role after Graham Glasgow exited with an undisclosed injury. 

