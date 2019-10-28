Thursday
8 West Virginia at Baylor, ESPN
8 Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPNU
8:15 San Francisco at Arizona, NFL/Fox
Friday
8 Navy at Connecticut, ESPN2
Saturday
Noon Michigan at Maryland, ABC
Noon Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU
Noon Boston College at Syracuse, ACC
Noon North Carolina State at Wake Forest, ESPN
Noon Houston at UCF, ESPN2
Noon UT-San Antonio at Texas A&M, SEC
Noon Nebraska at Purdue, Fox
Noon Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBSSN
2:30 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC
3:30 Rutgers at Illinois, BTN
3:30 TCU at Oklahoma State, ESPN
3:30 Georgia at Florida, CBS
3:30 UTEP at North Texas, NFL
3:30 Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, ABC
3:30 Kansas State at Kansas, FS1
3:30 Arkansas State at UL-Monroe, ESPNU
3:30 Army at Air Force, CBSS
4 Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC
4 Tulsa at Tulane, ESPN2
4 Utah at Washington, Fox
4 Wofford at Clemson, ACC
4:30 Oregon State at Arizona, PAC
7 Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBSS
7 Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN
7 UAB at Tennessee, ESPNU
7 Northwestern at Indiana, FS1
7:30 Virginia at North Carolina, ACC
7:30 SMU at Memphis, ABC
7:30 Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC
8 Oregon at USC, Fox
9 Colorado at UCLA, PAC
10 BYU at Utah State, ESPN2
10:30 Boise State at San Jose State, CBSS
10:30 New Mexico at Nevada, ESPNU
Sunday
9:30 a.m. Houston vs. Jacksonville, NFL
1 Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, CBS
4 Detroit at Oakland, Fox
4:25 Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, CBS
8:20 New England at Baltimore, NBC
Monday
8:15 Dallas at N.Y. Giants, ESPN
