Thursday

8 West Virginia at Baylor, ESPN

8 Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPNU

8:15 San Francisco at Arizona, NFL/Fox

Friday

8 Navy at Connecticut, ESPN2

Saturday

Noon Michigan at Maryland, ABC

Noon Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU

Noon Boston College at Syracuse, ACC

Noon North Carolina State at Wake Forest, ESPN

Noon Houston at UCF, ESPN2

Noon UT-San Antonio at Texas A&M, SEC

Noon Nebraska at Purdue, Fox

Noon Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBSSN

2:30 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 Rutgers at Illinois, BTN

3:30 TCU at Oklahoma State, ESPN

3:30 Georgia at Florida, CBS

3:30 UTEP at North Texas, NFL

3:30 Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, ABC

3:30 Kansas State at Kansas, FS1

3:30 Arkansas State at UL-Monroe, ESPNU

3:30 Army at Air Force, CBSS

4 Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC

4 Tulsa at Tulane, ESPN2

4 Utah at Washington, Fox

4 Wofford at Clemson, ACC

4:30 Oregon State at Arizona, PAC

7 Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBSS

7 Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN

7 UAB at Tennessee, ESPNU

7 Northwestern at Indiana, FS1

7:30 Virginia at North Carolina, ACC

7:30 SMU at Memphis, ABC

7:30 Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC

8 Oregon at USC, Fox

9 Colorado at UCLA, PAC

10 BYU at Utah State, ESPN2

10:30 Boise State at San Jose State, CBSS

10:30 New Mexico at Nevada, ESPNU

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Houston vs. Jacksonville, NFL

1 Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, CBS

4 Detroit at Oakland, Fox

4:25 Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, CBS

8:20 New England at Baltimore, NBC

Monday

8:15 Dallas at N.Y. Giants, ESPN

