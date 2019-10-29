Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Detroit PK at Oakland
Rogers: Oakland
Hawkins: Detroit
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Oakland
San Francisco -7 at Arizona
Rogers: San Francisco
Hawkins: San Francisco
Niyo: San Francisco
Wojnowski: San Francisco
Houston -3 at Jacksonville
Rogers: Houston
Hawkins: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojnowski: Houston
Washington +10 at Buffalo
Rogers: Buffalo
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: Buffalo
Tennessee +4.5 at Carolina
Rogers: Carolina
Hawkins: Carolina
Niyo: Carolina
Wojnowski: Tennessee
Chicago +3 at Philadelphia
Rogers: Philadelphia
Hawkins: Philadelphia
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojnowski: Philadelphia (best bet)
Minnesota +2.5 at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City
Hawkins: Kansas City
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojnowski: Kansas City
N.Y. Jets -5.5 at Miami
Rogers: N.Y. Jets
Hawkins: N.Y. Jets
Niyo: N.Y. Jets
Wojnowski: Miami
Indianapolis PK at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Hawkins: Indianapolis
Niyo: Indianapolis
Wojnowski: Indianapolis
Tampa Bay +5.5 at Seattle
Rogers: Seattle
Hawkins: Seattle (best bet)
Niyo: Seattle (best bet)
Wojnowski: Seattle
Cleveland +1.5 at Denver
Rogers: Denver
Hawkins: Cleveland
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojnowski: Cleveland
Green Bay -1.5 at L.A. Chargers
Rogers: Green Bay
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojnowski: Green Bay
New England -4.5 at Baltimore
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: New England
Niyo: New England
Wojnowski: New England
Dallas -7 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: Dallas
Hawkins: N.Y. Giants
Niyo: Dallas
Wojnowski: N.Y. Giants
Records
Rogers: 7-8 last week, 50-68-3 overall, 7-0-1 best bets
Hawkins: 8-7 last week, 49-69-3 overall, 3-4-1 best bets
Niyo: 9-6 last week, 63-55-3 overall, 6-2 best bets
Wojo: 10-5 last week, 56-62-3 overall, 6-2 best bets
