Kenny Golladay and the Lions play in Oakland on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Detroit PK at Oakland

Rogers: Oakland

Hawkins: Detroit

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Oakland

San Francisco -7 at Arizona

Rogers: San Francisco

Hawkins: San Francisco

Niyo: San Francisco

Wojnowski: San Francisco

Houston -3 at Jacksonville

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Houston

Washington +10 at Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Buffalo

Tennessee +4.5 at Carolina

Rogers: Carolina

Hawkins: Carolina

Niyo: Carolina

Wojnowski: Tennessee

Chicago +3 at Philadelphia

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Philadelphia (best bet)

Minnesota +2.5 at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojnowski: Kansas City

N.Y. Jets -5.5 at Miami

Rogers: N.Y. Jets

Hawkins: N.Y. Jets

Niyo: N.Y. Jets

Wojnowski: Miami

Indianapolis PK at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Indianapolis

Niyo: Indianapolis

Wojnowski: Indianapolis

Tampa Bay +5.5 at Seattle

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: Seattle (best bet)

Niyo: Seattle (best bet)

Wojnowski: Seattle

Cleveland +1.5 at Denver

Rogers: Denver

Hawkins: Cleveland

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojnowski: Cleveland

Green Bay -1.5 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: Green Bay

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojnowski: Green Bay

New England -4.5 at Baltimore

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: New England

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England

Dallas -7 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Dallas

Hawkins: N.Y. Giants

Niyo: Dallas

Wojnowski: N.Y. Giants

Records

Rogers: 7-8 last week, 50-68-3 overall, 7-0-1 best bets

Hawkins: 8-7 last week, 49-69-3 overall, 3-4-1 best bets

Niyo: 9-6 last week, 63-55-3 overall, 6-2 best bets

Wojo: 10-5 last week, 56-62-3 overall, 6-2 best bets