Kristian Fulton (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

Kristian Fulton, a 6-1, 192-pound cornerback from LSU, is the Detroit Lions’ pick in a new CBS Sports 2020 NFL mock draft by Chris Trapasso.

Trapasso projects the Lions as earning the No. 18 pick in the draft.

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News on Fulton:

"His coverage numbers are astounding. No corner allowed fewer first downs last season. What's holding him back are red flags, both for injuries and off-filed issues. He was suspended a full season for tampering with a drug test in 2017 and has been limited by foot, shoulder and ankle injuries during his time with the Tigers. The vetting process will be important with this prospect."

Fulton, a senior from New Orleans, has eight pass breakups and one interception this season for LSU, the No. 1 team in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Trapasso has the Bengals getting the No. 1 pick and selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa going No. 2 to the Dolphins.