Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added a cornerback to the roster on Wednesday, poaching Michael Jackson from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. To clear the space, the team waived running back Paul Perkins.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Miami, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jackson didn't make the Cowboys' active roster coming out of training camp, but was quickly added back to the team's practice squad after clearing waivers.

Jackson was at his most productive in 2017, when he recorded four interceptions in his first year as a starter for the Hurricanes. That was good enough to earn him second-team all-ACC honors.

By signing Jackson off a practice squad, the Lions are required to guarantee at least three weeks salary, regardless of whether he is retained or released during that time period.

For Perkins, he was coming off a game where he played a limited role in Detroit's backfield rotation, carrying the ball three times for four yards in six snaps of action.

In addition to the Jackson signing, the Lions also announced offensive lineman Casey Tucker has been added to the team's practice squad, filling the vacancy created by linebacker Steve Longa's promotion last weekend.

Undrafted out of Arizona State this year, Tucker comes to Detroit after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder played both guard and tackle during his four college seasons, the first three which were spent at Stanford.

