Allen Park — The Lions were down three key contributors at practice, including two with injuries, as safety Tracy Walker and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow continued to be bothered by injuries suffered in last weekend's win over the New York Giants.

Also absent from Wednesday's practice was defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, who was excused to tend to a personal matter.

Walker suffered a knee injury in the third quarter after teammate Christian Jones was blocked into him. As a contingency plan, the team worked out cornerback DeShawn Shead, according to the NFL Network.

A big part of Walker's role with the Lions this season has been covering opposing tight ends, a job Shead performed for the team last season.

Glasgow, who missed just one snap the previous two seasons before the team deployed a guard rotation in 2019, missed a significant chunk of the second half with an unidentified injury.

During a conference call on Monday, Lions coach Matt Patricia labeled Glasgow's injury as a minor issue, but said the veteran lineman was still feeling sore prior to Wednesday's practice.

