Tra Carson (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The depth in the Detroit Lions' depleted backfield got a little shakier on Thursday when running back Tra Carson popped up on the practice report with a hamstring injury.

A surprise starter last week against the Giants, Carson led the Lions with 12 carries for 34 yards. If the injury ends up impacting his availability for this Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, the Lions could find themselves down to two healthy running backs, rookie Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic.

Detroit is already dealing with injury woes in the backfield after placing leading rusher Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury. Additionally, the team cut Paul Perkins Wednesday morning.

Beyond Carson, safety Tracy Walker and defensive Damon Harrison sat out practice. Harrison was getting a veteran rest day, which looks to be his new Thursday normal, while Walker continues to be sidelined by a knee injury suffered against the Giants.

The positive news on the injury front is guard Graham Glasgow returned to the practice field in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

More: Lions Mailbag, Part 2: Breaking down T.J. Hockenson's ceiling, wild-card hopes

More: Lions Mailbag, Part 1: Run game issues, Stafford’s strengths, Quinn’s mistakes