Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Raiders game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (4 p.m., Fox/760).

Jon Gruden (Photo: Michael Wyke, AP)

► Justin Rogers: Both defenses are giving up plenty of yards while both quarterbacks – the Lions’ Matthew Stafford and the Raiders’ Derek Carr – are having career-best years. Expect plenty of points in this one. Lions 31, Raiders 27

► John Niyo: Matthew Stafford survived the Black Hole once before in 2011. He's got the weapons in the passing game to do it again against a Raiders defense that has been picked apart by Green Bay and Houston the last couple weeks. Jon Gruden's probably thinking the same about the Lions' defense, though, and David Carr has looked comfortable this season operating a quick, short game. The Raiders are home for the first time since mid-September, so the Lions won't have it easy. Lions 27, Raiders 24

► Bob Wojnowski: The Lions picked the wrong week to have a banged-up secondary. Even if Darius Slay and Tracy Walker play, they’ll face a hot quarterback in Derek Carr. He completes 72 percent of his passes and hasn’t been sacked the past three games. Don’t expect a defensive showdown, and in the likely absence of a running game, Matthew Stafford will have to be at his sharpest for the Lions to keep up. The Raiders have a fine rookie runner in Josh Jacobs and are favored for the first time in a year, and there’s a reason for that. Raiders 34, Lions 27