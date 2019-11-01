Justin Rogers and John Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming road game with the Raiders. (Photo: Justin Rogers)

Allen Park — Each week during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally-televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on the team's projected needs.

Every week, the list will aim to highlight a variety of early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to watch the players performing live, instead of playing catch-up the weeks before the draft.

Carlos Basham Jr. (Photo: AP)

Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest (No. 18)

N.C. State at No. 23 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Generating pass-rush pressure remains an issue for the Lions, which makes the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Basham an intriguing option. After tallying 11.0 sacks and 56 overall pressures last season, he's managed to build on that production, dropping opposing quarterbacks behind the line 10.5 times through Wake Forest's first seven games in 2019.

Nicknamed Boogie, he has the athleticism and a deep repertoire of moves to port his pass-rushing skills to the next level, plus the size to hold up against the run.

Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida (No. 56)

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Last week we highlighted Javon Kinlaw, a defensive tackle who routinely disrupts the pocket with an explosive first step. Slaton is not that. He's more Snacks Harrison than Da'Shawn Hand.

Weighing in north of 340 pounds, Slaton is a space eater who won't concede ground easily. A converted offensive lineman, he could provide Detroit with short-schematic continuity when Harrison needs a breather, while being groomed as a long-term replacement for the dominant interior defender.

Tamorrion Terry (Photo: AP)

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State (No. 15)

Miami at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Our third straight underclassman on this week's list, Terry is a big-play receiver who has averaged better than 20 yards per catch each of his two seasons at Florida State. In 2018, he turned 35 grabs into 744 yards and eight touchdowns. He's producing at a similar clip this season, with 29 catches for 606 yards and six scores.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, Terry provides good size on the outside. He still has plenty of room to grow as a route runner, but his tracking and catch point skills are already NFL-ready.

Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia (No. 66)

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

With Graham Glasgow's future in Detroit up in the air, the Lions are looking more and more like they'll be in the market for a guard this upcoming offseason.

Kindley is one of a handful of names in the conversation as this class' best interior lineman. Coming in at a stout 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, he has experience playing both right and left guard.

An excellent pass protector, the team captain allowed five quarterback pressures last season, the fewest of any interior lineman in the SEC. But he's far from a finesse player, using his sturdy frame to get excellent movement in the ground game. That will be put to the test this week, operating against Slaton.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

No. 7 Oregon at Southern California | 8 p.m. | FOX

Rounding out our junior-heavy list this week is Lenoir, a 5-foot-11, 202-pound two-year starter for the Ducks. As a true sophomore in 2018, he flashed quality ball skills, breaking up nine passes and coming down with three interceptions.

The picks haven't been there this year, but the coverage has remained tight. In addition to five PBUs, he's allowing a passer rating under 50 when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Beyond the coverage, the Lions will like how competitive Lenoir is in run support, with above-average tackling skills on the perimeter.