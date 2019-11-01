Wide receiver Josh Gordon joined the Seahawks a day after being released by the Patriots. (Photo: Ron Schwane, Associated Press)

Renton, Wash. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon has joined the Seahawks a day after being released off injured reserve by the Patriots. Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers Friday.

He joins a crowded receiver group in Seattle, which was already carrying seven receivers on its active roster.

“He’s a unique talent,” coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday. “Next week, we’ll take a look and see what he looks like. He’s done a lot of good stuff and made a lot of good plays. We’ll find out more next week. Won’t have anything to do with this game.”

Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season, with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve last week with knee and ankle injuries. His tenure with New England was over a week later.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. It ended what had been a strong year for Gordon, who had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

“He’s a big play guy,” Carroll said. “He’s been able to really stretch the field.

Those that I know have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and his playmaking ability.”

Packers’ Smith ticketed

Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was cited a month ago for possessing marijuana or synthetic marijuana, as well as speeding.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the citations stem from a Sept. 29 traffic stop while Smith and two other teammates were returning to Green Bay from a trip to Chicago.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old Smith was pulled over after deputies clocked him going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.

No drugs were found on any of the players, but a search found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge inside a duffel back in the rear of the SUV. Smith was the only one cited.

Mahomes questionable

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against the Vikings, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes split reps this week with backup Matt Moore.