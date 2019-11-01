CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming road game with the Raiders. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Tracy Walker (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Allen Park — After missing the entire week of practice with a knee injury he suffered against the New York Giants, the Detroit Lions have ruled out safety Tracy Walker for Sunday's game against Oakland.

In addition to Walker, the Lions also listed defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) as doubtful and six others, including five starters, as questionable.

Cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), guard Graham Glasgow (back), defensive tackles Damon Harrison (groin) and A'Shawn Robinson (ankle), running back Tra Carson (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee) are all questionable for the game.

Slay has missed two of the past three games with his hamstring strain, but was a limited participant throughout the week of practice and appears to have a good shot of playing against the Raiders.

Robinson and Carson, last week's fill-in starter at running back, suffered mid-week injuries. Carson popped up on the practice report with a hamstring issue on Thursday, while Robinson's ankle first appeared on Friday's release.