Jay Ajayi (Photo: Winslow Townson, AP)

Allen Park — After striking out on attempts to acquire a running back at the trade deadline, and last week's starter Tra Carson dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during Thursday's practice, the Detroit Lions are kicking the tires on one of the top free agents still on the market.

According to an ESPN report, the Lions are working out Jay Ajayi on Friday.

Coming off an ACL tear in 2018, Ajayi has been medically cleared to return to action and has been working out for multiple teams.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2015, Ajayi, 26, has split his career between Miami and Philadelphia, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

A Pro Bowler in 2016 for the Dolphins, he became the third running back in NFL history to run for 200 yards in back-to-back games. He would top the mark again a third time later that season.

In 2017, he was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He would go on to average 5.8 yards per carry after the trade, helping propel the Eagles to the Super Bowl that season.

In the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, Ajayi carried the ball nine times for 57 yards. He's been out of action since early October 2018.