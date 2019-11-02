Christian Jones, right, is in his sixth season out of Florida State. Signed as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four years with Chicago, he has started all 23 games since coming to Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Oakland, Calif. - The Detroit Lions handed out a rare mid-season extension this weekend, agreeing to add two years onto linebacker Christian Jones' contract, a team source said Saturday.

Jones, 28, is in his sixth season out of Florida State. Signed as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four years with Chicago, he has started all 23 games since coming to Detroit.

In his first season with the Lions, Jones recorded 69 tackles, three pass defenses and a forced fumble. Through seven games this year, he has 29 stops and four pass breakups.

The extension ensures Detroit's top-five linebackers remain under contract for the 2020 season.