Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow will miss his first game since his rookie season in 2016. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Oakland, Calif. — The Detroit Lions' struggling ground game took another couple hits on Saturday when the team ruled out one of its best run-blocking lineman and placed last week's starting running back on injured reserve.

Guard Graham Glasgow had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders with a back injury he suffered in last week's win over the Giants. But on Saturday afternoon, the team ruled him out, along with defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who had been doubtful with a longstanding foot injury.

It will mark the first game Glasgow has missed since his rookie season in 2016. It also snaps a streak of 50 consecutive starts for the lineman.

Additionally, the team placed last week's starting running back, and leading rusher, Tra Carson on injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered during Thursday's practice. To add depth to the depleted backfield, Paul Perkins was promoted off the practice squad, rejoining the active roster three days after he had been waived by the Lions.

It is expected rookie Ty Johnson will get the bulk of the carries against the Raiders.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers