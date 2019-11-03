Raiders 31, Lions 24
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, right, after they connected on a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Detroit lost to Oakland, 31-24.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, right, after they connected on a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Detroit lost to Oakland, 31-24. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) jumps against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) before scoring a touchdown during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) jumps against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) before scoring a touchdown during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs in front of Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs in front of Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the second half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders&#39; Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders' Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Ty Johnson (31) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Ty Johnson (31) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Will Compton during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Will Compton during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) recovers a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) recovers a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
    Oakland, Calif. — With each loss, Lions coach Matt Patricia sounds more and more like a broken record.

    It's the same vague criticisms that the team isn't consistent and it boils down to his and his staff's need to coach better. 

    Predictably after giving up 450 yards and 31 points in a loss to the Raiders on Sunday, it was more of the same. 

    A defensive coach by trade, Patricia's defense has been getting torched more often than not this season, and there has been little reason to believe a fix is around the corner. For the fourth time in four losses, the defense surrendered more than 425 yards of offense, while those opponents have averaged 158 yards on the ground. 

    And to the man, that's starting to wear thin on Detroit's defensive players. 

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Failing marks across the board on defense

    "It's frustrating, because last few weeks, I feel like the offense has been playing really well and if we're playing better defensively, the outcomes would be different," linebacker and team captain Devon Kennard said.

    Defensive end Trey Flowers, the $90 million defensive end signed this offseason to help bring some of that consistency, echoed many of Kennard's sentiments. 

    But neither player offered much more than platitudes about how to correct the woes. Flowers, who has known nothing but professional success after playing four years in New England prior to coming to Detroit, hinted this roster's effort level still isn't where it needs to be. 

    "It's just the focus," Flowers said. "Yeah, we can go out there and work, go through the drills, but it comes to focusing on the details and doing it consistently. We can go out there one drive have good technique, good fundamentals, good tackling, then another drive, we miss tackles or we're out of our gaps. It's about focusing on consistency. 

    "We work hard, but focusing on the consistent effort, the consistent focus is what will take us to the next level."

    Lions cornerback Darius Slay admitted he wasn't an X's and O's guy and had little advice about what adjustments could be made to the way opponents are beating Detroit up front. But he acknowledged it's tough to swallow when it's the same breakdowns week after week. 

    "This league is a copy cat league," Slay said. "They see we have a problem with that, they all do the same thing. Everybody in the world knows we play this, so they run this. They do it all the time. We ain't seeing nothing new.  Ain't new plays designed up. It's the same ones we have a problem with since the first week of the season.

    "I don't know, we might be putting the pieces of the puzzle in the wrong spots."

    For Patricia, it's back to the drawing board, starting with breaking down the film from Sunday's loss, to see what corrections he can make to his process and get those puzzle pieces in the right place. 

    "We go back and look at the tape first, and see what we can coach better and try to get it taught in a different way, if we have to," Patricia said. "There are maybe some things in there that are OK because we're focusing on the really negative plays. 

    "A lot of times, game like this — unfortunately we've been in a couple of them — when it's up and down like that, it's usually just inconsistency, all the way around. I have to figure out how to take that out." 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

