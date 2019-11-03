Raiders 31, Lions 24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, right, after they connected on a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Detroit lost to Oakland, 31-24.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, right, after they connected on a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Detroit lost to Oakland, 31-24. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) jumps against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) before scoring a touchdown during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) jumps against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) before scoring a touchdown during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs in front of Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs in front of Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the second half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders&#39; Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders' Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Ty Johnson (31) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Ty Johnson (31) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Will Compton during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Will Compton during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) recovers a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) recovers a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Oakland, Calif. — Justin Rogers grades the Lions' performance in the team's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

    Quarterback

    Matthew Stafford wasn't perfect, but he was good enough to win the Lions this game. For the first time in more than two years, he threw for more than 400 yards, to go with three touchdown passes. He was picked once, on a 50-50 ball in the end zone to Kenny Golladay where he has reason to trust his receiver to win the matchup. 

    On the downside, Stafford put his targets unnecessarily in harms way with a few balls. Plus he lost his footing in the pocket, leading to a sack, in the closing moments. Grade: B+

    Running backs

    The depleted backfield depth chart made some plays against the Raiders, averaging a healthy 4.5 yards on the ground with their 17 carries. Unfortunately, J.D. McKissic, the latest to get the starting nod, couldn't handle an exchange on the opening drive, leading to a costly turnover. He made up for it in the fourth quarter with a game-tying, 26-yard touchdown reception on a smooth corner route coming out of the backfield. Grade: B

    Wide receivers/tight ends

    Marvin Jones came up with big catch after big catch throughout the early stages of the game, finishing with a team-high eight grabs for 126 yards and a touchdown. Golladay also posted a big stat line, coming down with four receptions for 132 yards, which included a 59-yard score where he made a man miss to get into the end zone. Additionally, he drew a key pass interference penalty that gave the Lions a shot to tie the game late. 

    After Stafford was sacked on Detroit's final possession, Logan Thomas hauled in a 13-yard grab to put the offense back at the 1, but he couldn't fight through tight coverage to make a tying catch in the end zone on the next play. Grade: B+

    Offensive line

    Without Graham Glasgow, the line still managed to create some lanes for the running backs, while largely keeping the Raiders' pass rush at bay. Stafford was sacked twice but one was when he fell. Beyond that, he was hit just one other time. The group does get dinged slightly for a couple holding calls. Grade: B

    Defensive line

    Outside of Trey Flowers, the defensive front didn't contribute many positives. Flowers continues to trend in the right direction, recording a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit to help end one drive, and later got the first sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the past five games. 

    Other than that, Carr felt minimal pressure and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 120 of the Raiders' 171 on the ground. Grade: D+

    Linebackers

    The Lions leaned heavily on their linebacking corps in the game plan and the unit didn't deliver. When they weren't failing to bottle up Jacobs at or near the line, the group was getting beat in coverage, particularly middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, who has yet to show any positive developments since coming back from a preseason ankle injury. Grade: F

    Secondary

    Rashaan Melvin gave up two long passes to Tyrell Williams on third down. Justin Coleman struggled to stick with rookie Hunter Renfrow, failing to record a pass breakup for the second time in three weeks. And rookie Will Harris, playing a bigger role with Tracy Walker out with injury, missed multiple tackles and struggled with his various coverage assignments. The Raiders went 7-for-13 on third down and the secondary was a big reason why. Grade: D

    Special teams

    Matt Prater made his lone field goal, but there isn't a high degree of difficulty to converting from 23 yards out. Sam Martin's two punts were OK, but the coverage was lackluster, allowing one to bounce into the end zone and the second to be returned 16 yards. The team also uncharacteristically allowed a kickoff return to break loose for 31 yards. 

    But worst of all, they got beaten badly on a punt fake. Instead of getting the stop, the Lions allowed tight end Derek Carrier to run for 27 yards and a conversion. Grade: D

    Coaches

    Week in and week out, Darrell Bevell continues to come up with competent game plans that generate yardage and points.Unfortunately, the defensive game plan remains stale, allowing opponents to match Detroit's offense, punch for punch. 

    It was a mixed bag with aggression. Coach Matt Patricia was rewarded with a touchdown for going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2, but punting on fourth-and-10 from the Raiders' 39 in the fourth quarter backfired when the ball bounced into the end zone for a measly 20 yards of field position.

    Given Detroit's success on third-and-long situations the past two weeks, it merited going for it here.

    There's also no ignoring the troubling final play call. The Lions faked a run, when they have rarely been able to run. That play fake forced Stafford to turn his back to the play, so he was rushed when he found pressure in his face after executing the play fake, and there is little defending Golladay and Jones being off the field in the game's biggest moment. Grade: D+

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE