Darius Slay (Photo: Rick Osentoski, AP)

Oakland, Calif. — After missing last week's game with a hamstring injury, Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay will be back in action against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Slay's hamstring has cost him significant playing time the past month. He missed two games and exited a third in the first half.

When it came to inactives, the Lions got the bad news out of the way earlier in the week. Safety Tracy Walker had been ruled out on Friday and the team updated its injury report Saturday afternoon, announcing guard Graham Glasgow (back) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) weren't healthy enough to play against the Raiders.

For Glasgow, it snaps a streak of 50 consecutive starts. Kenny Wiggins is expected to start in his place.

The Lions also placed running back Tra Carson, last week's starter, on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. To flesh out the depleted depth chart at the position, the team added Paul Perkins off its practice squad.

In addition to Glasgow, Walker and Daniels, the Lions scratched quarterback David Blough, cornerback Mike Jackson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and Beau Benzschawel.