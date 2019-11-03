The Detroit Lions go for their second consecutive win on Sunday in a 4 p.m. game against the Oakland Raiders. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
LIONS AT RAIDERS
Kickoff: 4 p.m. Sunday, RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.
TV/radio: Fox/760
Records: Lions 3-3-1, Raiders 3-4
Line: Oakland by 2
