Raiders fans tailgate at RingCentral Coliseum before Sunday's game against the Lions. (Photo: D. Ross Cameron, AP)

The Detroit Lions go for their second consecutive win on Sunday in a 4 p.m. game against the Oakland Raiders. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

LIONS AT RAIDERS

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Sunday, RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 3-3-1, Raiders 3-4

Line: Oakland by 2