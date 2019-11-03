Raiders 31, Lions 24
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, right, after they connected on a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Detroit lost to Oakland, 31-24.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, right, after they connected on a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. Detroit lost to Oakland, 31-24. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) jumps against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) before scoring a touchdown during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) jumps against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) before scoring a touchdown during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs in front of Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs in front of Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the second half.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders&#39; Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders' Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Ty Johnson (31) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Ty Johnson (31) during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Will Compton during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Will Compton during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) recovers a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) recovers a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half.
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half. John Hefti, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half. D. Ross Cameron, AP
    Run defense still hurting

    The Lions' defense of late has faced a number of heavy hitters at the running back position — Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, Giants' second-year back Saquon Barkley — and Sunday's 31-24 loss in Oakland was no different. 

    Rookie Josh Jacobs carried the ball 28 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Oakland's win, allowing the Raiders' offense to sustain long drives that almost always ended in points. Oakland's five scoring possessions lasted an average of 9.6 plays and it finished with a 5:40 advantage in time of possession, as the Raiders exhausted Detroit's defense until their final drive.

    Mixed bag for D-line

    There were some positives to take from this game on the defensive side of the ball, though, and it starts with the uptick in production from Damon Harrison and Trey Flowers. Harrison, a national darling for his renowned ability to stop the run who's been criticized for his lack of effectiveness during the 2019 campaign, tied his season-high with six tackles. A week after his first two-sack performance of the season, Flowers came up with a third-down sack of Derek Carr in the fourth quarter that would help keep the Lions in the game.

    The unfortunate news for the Lions' defensive line, however, is that Da'Shawn Hand left Sunday's game just one week after grading out as the team's second-best defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, in his season debut against the Giants last week.  

    Backfield not a problem

    Even with the news that second-year running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) wouldn't be back in uniform until at least Week 16, the Lions stood pat through Tuesday's trade deadline, opting not to make a move for popular options like Miami's Kenyan Drake, who had 162 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown in his debut with Arizona, or Chargers back Melvin Gordon, who stayed put in Los Angeles.

    A game later, the Lions' offense continued to fire at high efficiency even without their 2018 second-round pick out of Auburn.

    Ty Johnson became slightly less productive as Sunday's game went on, finishing with just an average of just 3.2 yards per carry, but J.D. McKissic showed flashes of shake-and-bake capability, taking four carries for a total of 32 yards and catching three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

    And then, of course, the stars: Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. were brilliant again for Detroit. Each receiver caught a touchdown pass, with Golladay pulling in four receptions for 132 yards and Jones eight for 126. Even T.J. Hockenson got back in the mix, posting 56 yards on three receptions for his most productive day in the passing game since Week 1 at Arizona. Matthew Stafford had some uncharacteristic misfires in the second half on Sunday, but his 406 yards and three touchdowns on 26-for-41 passing was almost enough to cover up the Lions' lack of a serious running threat. 

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

