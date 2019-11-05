Today
7 Kent State at Toledo, CBSSN
8 Ball State at Western Michigan, ESPN2
Wednesday
8 Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, ESPN2
Thursday
7:30 Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
8 Temple at S. Florida, ESPN
8:15 LA Chargers at Oakland, NFL/Fox
Friday
7 UCF at Tulsa, ESPN2
10:30 Washington at Oregon State, FS1
Saturday
Noon Baylor at TCU, FS1
Noon Maryland at Ohio State, Fox
Noon Massachusetts at Army, CBSS
Noon East Carolina at SMU, ESPNU
Noon Penn State at Minnesota, ABC
Noon Florida State at Boston College, ACC
Noon Western Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC
Noon Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN
Noon Purdue at Northwestern, BTN
Noon Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2
3 Stanford at Colorado, PAC
3:30 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACC
3:30 USC at Arizona State, ABC
3:30 Illinois at Michigan State, FS1
3:30 Kansas State at Texas, ESPN
3:30 LSU at Alabama, CBS
3:30 Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ESPN2
3:30 UConn at Cincinnati, CBSS
3:30 UAB at Southern Mississippi, NFL
4 New Mexico State at Ole Miss, SEC
4 Iowa at Wisconsin, Fox
7 Appalachian State at South Carolina, ESPN2
7 Missouri at Georgia, ESPN
7 Utah State at Fresno State, CBSS
7 Washington State at California, PAC
7:30 Clemson at North Carolina State, ABC
7:30 Liberty at BYU, ESPNU
7:30 Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC
7:30 Notre Dame at Duke, ACC
8 Iowa State at Oklahoma, Fox
10:15 Wyoming at Boise State, ESPN
10:30 Nevada at San Diego State, ESPN2
Sunday
1 Detroit at Chicago, CBS
1 Carolina at Green Bay, Fox
4:25 Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, Fox
8:20 Minnesota at Dallas, NBC
Monday
8:15 Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN
