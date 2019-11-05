LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Today

7 Kent State at Toledo, CBSSN

8 Ball State at Western Michigan, ESPN2

Wednesday

8 Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, ESPN2

Thursday

7:30 Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU

8 Temple at S. Florida, ESPN

8:15 LA Chargers at Oakland, NFL/Fox

Friday

7 UCF at Tulsa, ESPN2

10:30 Washington at Oregon State, FS1

Saturday

Noon Baylor at TCU, FS1

Noon Maryland at Ohio State, Fox

Noon Massachusetts at Army, CBSS

Noon East Carolina at SMU, ESPNU

Noon Penn State at Minnesota, ABC

Noon Florida State at Boston College, ACC

Noon Western Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC

Noon Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN

Noon Purdue at Northwestern, BTN

Noon Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2

3 Stanford at Colorado, PAC

3:30 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACC

3:30 USC at Arizona State, ABC

3:30 Illinois at Michigan State, FS1

3:30 Kansas State at Texas, ESPN

3:30 LSU at Alabama, CBS

3:30 Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ESPN2

3:30 UConn at Cincinnati, CBSS

3:30 UAB at Southern Mississippi, NFL

4 New Mexico State at Ole Miss, SEC

4 Iowa at Wisconsin, Fox

7 Appalachian State at South Carolina, ESPN2

7 Missouri at Georgia, ESPN

7 Utah State at Fresno State, CBSS

7 Washington State at California, PAC

7:30 Clemson at North Carolina State, ABC

7:30 Liberty at BYU, ESPNU

7:30 Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC

7:30 Notre Dame at Duke, ACC

8 Iowa State at Oklahoma, Fox

10:15 Wyoming at Boise State, ESPN

10:30 Nevada at San Diego State, ESPN2

Sunday

1 Detroit at Chicago, CBS

1 Carolina at Green Bay, Fox

4:25 Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, Fox

8:20 Minnesota at Dallas, NBC

Monday

8:15 Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN

