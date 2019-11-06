Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia announced four players wouldn't practice on Wednesday, including punter Sam Martin, who suffered an abdominal injury during last weekend's loss to the Oakland Raiders.

In addition to Martin, the Lions will be without guard Joe Dahl, safety Tracy Walker and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

Walker missed the game against the Raiders with a knee injury, while Hand and Dahl were injured during the contest. Dahl exited during Detroit's final possession with a left ankle injury, while Hand briefly retreated to the locker room before returning to action with an unknown issue.

Since the Lions spend a portion of their Wednesday practice working on the coverage units, the team added former Michigan punter Matt Wile to the practice squad. Since going undrafted in 2015, Detroit will be his seventh professional stop.

Wile has appeared in 22 games, including two with the Atlanta Falcons this season. He's averaged a healthy 45.5 yards on his 90 punts, with a 42.3-yard net. In Atlanta, he also handled kickoff duties.

Martin has started 34 consecutive games for the Lions since an offseason foot injury sidelined him the first six weeks of the 2017 season. In 2019, he's averaging 43.8 yards per punt this season with a 40.5 net average.

In addition to Wile, the Lions also added former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough to the practice squad, releasing former Wayne State linebacker Anthony Pittman to make room.

A seventh-round draft pick last year, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Scarbrough has not appeared in a regular season game.