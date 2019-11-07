Allen Park — Remember Matthew Stafford's back injury last season? The one that cost him practice time? The injury one of the team's official reporters said was a broken bone during the offseason?

Good news: Stafford's current back injury isn't related to that. And, as if you had any doubt, the current issue isn't an immediate threat to end his nine-year start streak.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury, but he says he'll be "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Bears. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

"No, I’m fine," Stafford said on Wednesday, after showing up as limited on the practice report. "I’ll be good to go. I’m not really worried about it. Something different, but I’m totally good."

Stafford suffered the current issue late in last week's game against the Oakland Raiders. With under a minute remaining, on 1st-and-goal from the Raiders 8-yard line, Stafford scrambled to escape a collapsing pocket. Instead of sliding as defenders converged, the quarterback lowered his shoulder, only be be sandwiched between linebacker Nicholas Morrow and 265-pound defensive end Benson Mayowa.

Stafford popped right back up as the Lions called timeout, the adrenaline of the moment potentially masking the pain. But the residual soreness has now cost him practice reps Wednesday and Thursday.

On the official report, he was listed as limited both days.

Still, there's no reason to believe Stafford will miss this week's game against the Bears, which will mark his 137th consecutive start in the regular season. That's the second-longest active streak at his position, and the sixth-longest all-time.

In his 11th season, Stafford is in the midst of his best year, statistically speaking. At the midway point, he's completing 64.3 of his passes and is on pace for 4,998 yards, 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also on pace to smash career-bests in yards per pass attempt and passer rating.

