Justin Rogers' 2019 Detroit Lions midseason grades
Go through the gallery to view the 2019 Detroit Lions midseason grades and analysis from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the 2019 Detroit Lions midseason grades and analysis from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
OFFENSE: Matthew Stafford, quarterback: A strong argument can be made Stafford is on track for his best professional season. After another big game against the Raiders, he has a legitimate shot to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, while doing it far more efficiently than his 2011 campaign. The long ball has been Stafford’s best friend, with a scheme that gets those deep targets open and receivers who can track the ball and finish. The worst thing you can say about Stafford is he’s thrown some bad interceptions, and that doesn’t include one the defender dropped in Arizona that likely costs the Lions that game in overtime. Grade: A-
Kerryon Johnson, running back: Johnson didn’t have the benefit of the same blocking he did as a rookie, and it has shown up in his ugly 3.3 yards per carry. He’s improved as a pass blocker, but continued to be a limited route runner in the passing game prior to his injury. In terms of creating on his own, when the blocking wasn’t there, he continued to show a knack for making tacklers miss, but, again, not at the rate of his rookie season. Grade: C
Ty Johnson, running back: The rookie’s opportunities have been limited until recently, due to being buried on the depth chart. Symptomatic of the run blocking on the whole, his yards per carry (3.5) isn’t great, but a couple of his longer gains were wiped out by penalties, anchoring the overview of his production. As a pass-catcher, he’s a work in progress. To this point, he’s not a downfield threat, despite being targeted on some longer throws to start this year. Grade: C+
J.D. McKissic, running back: Serving as Detroit’s change-of-pace back, McKissic has best shown the ability to make big plays, both in the passing game and as a ball carrier. His 44-yard gain on a reverse against the Eagles remains the team’s longest run of the season, by far. In a recently expanded role, he’s flashed some elusiveness, even when running between the tackles. As a receiver, he’s added 13 catches on 17 targets, including a 26-yard touchdown against the Raiders. Grade: B+
Nick Bawden, fullback: Bawden started off slowly and has yet to establish the desired consistency from the fullback position. For every effective block, there’s one that needs to be better. Plus, the sneaky receiving threat he appeared to be in training camp hasn’t carried over to the regular season. This is a young player, still figuring things out after missing his rookie year with an injury. Grade: C-
Marvin Jones, wide receiver: For whatever reason, Jones rebounds extremely well from serious injury. After ending last season on injured reserve, he’s been a highly reliable target for Stafford, hauling in 42 of the 57 throws his direction. He’s on pace to top 1,000 yards and score a career-high 12 touchdowns. He’s been good deep and in the red zone, and has yet to drop a pass in 2019. Grade: A-
Kenny Golladay, wide receiver: Golladay has continued to build off last year’s breakout campaign, posting team-highs in receiving yards (640) and touchdowns (seven). He’s nowhere near as efficient as Jones, catching fewer passes despite more targets, but Golladay is making the most of each grab, netting 18.3 yards per reception. One area of concern has been his decreased effectiveness on 50/50 balls, losing battles against cornerbacks in the end zone against the Cardinals and the Raiders. Grade: A-
Danny Amendola, wide receiver: Operating closer to the line of scrimmage in most situations, Amendola has provided Stafford with a reliable target from the slot. The 11-year veteran has been a top target in three of Detroit’s games, averaging more than 100 yards in those contests. He has reliable hands, but isn’t particularly elusive after the catch. Still, he’s on pace for career-high production. Grade: B
Marvin Hall, wide receiver: The sample size is small, but Hall is a big-play machine. Normally, fewer than 100 snaps on offense or defense wouldn’t merit a grade, but in his limited work, Hall has caught long pass after long pass, averaging over 40 yards with his five receptions. You couldn’t ask for much more from the role. Grade: A
T.J. Hockenson, tight end: This mark will seem harsh, but after his huge debut, Hockenson has been relatively quiet as a receiving option and a disappointing blocker. His pass-game production the past seven weeks has barely exceeded what he accomplished in the opener against the Cardinals. Known for his sure hands, he’s put multiple passes on the ground, including two in the end zone. He also had a third touchdown negated because of field awareness. He ran out of bounds before making the grab. As a blocker, Hockenson’s strength and technique aren’t matching his effort. He’s largely been ineffective as a run blocker, getting overwhelmed by his assignments when operating near the line of scrimmage. Grade: D+
Jesse James, tight end: A high-priced free agent target, James has been a disappoint in his first season with the Lions. He’s averaged one reception for 8.0 yards per game, while also failing to deliver as a blocker. Unlike Hockenson, who is smaller-framed and adjusting to the strength demands of the NFL, James doesn’t have those excuses, yet he’s continued to be similarly dominated when working attached to the formation. Grade: F
Logan Thomas, tight end: Thomas has more receiving yards than James while playing 40 percent of the snaps. Thomas might be Detroit’s best blocking tight end, which isn’t exactly saying much. There’s plenty of room for improvement here. Grade: C-
Taylor Decker, offensive tackle: Decker was a disaster in the opener, getting repeatedly beaten by the Cardinals edge rushers, while picking up multiple penalties. He missed the next week with injury, then settled down for a good stretch, until some struggles against Minnesota’s tough-to-block defensive ends. His seven penalties are a team-high. Grade: C
Rick Wagner, offensive tackle: Wagner, one of the NFL’s highest-paid right tackles, is in the midst of his most disappointing season with the Lions. He’s struggling to slow down edge rushers, allowing a team-high 24 pressures, and offering far less than expected as a run blocker, regularly failing to sustain his blocks or get push. About the only thing going well for Wagner is he hasn’t been penalized this season. Grade: D
Graham Glasgow, guard: Glasgow continues a career-long trend of solid, not spectacular play. He’s at his best run blocking, getting push at the point of attack and competent when on the move, whether pulling or climbing to the second level. As a pass protector, his play has slipped a bit this season. He’s allowed 13 pressures, which is too many for an interior lineman. Grade: B
Joe Dahl, guard: Much like Glasgow, Dahl is pretty solid. Despite adding weight and strength this offseason, you’d like to see more consistency as a run blocker. He opens up the occasional hole, but doesn’t routinely get the push you’d like to see from the position. As a pass protector, he’s given up nine pressures, which is average. Grade: B-
Kenny Wiggins, guard: The third man in Detroit’s guard rotation, Wiggins has shown enough to understand why the coaching staff wanted to reward him with playing time. As a run blocker, Wiggins is below average, but he’s done a reasonable job keeping pressure off Stafford. Grade: C
Frank Ragnow, center: Despite a few sloppy reps, Ragnow has been both the team’s best pass protector and run blocker. He’s particularly stood out in the ground game, where he’s shown the most consistent ability to get push at the line, offering a rare ray of hope for the team’s ground game. Grade: A-
DEFENSE: Trey Flowers, defensive end: Flowers started slow, in part due to missing so much practice time during the offseason, but his play has taken off in recent weeks. He’s been the team’s most consistent run defender, setting a strong edge, while finally starting to get home with his pass rush. He’s recorded three sacks the past two games. Grade: B
Romeo Okwara, defensive end: Okwara doesn’t flash often, but he’s a reliable member of the edge rotation, only struggling when he’s miscast as an interior lineman on early downs. He’s generated a decent amount of pressure, although it hasn’t translated to sacks. He has just one half sack through eight games. Grade: B
Damon Harrison, defensive tackle: Among the biggest disappointments of the season has been Harrison’s slow start. Long one of the NFL’s premier run-stuffers, he struggled with opposing blocks out of the gate, playing a role in Detroit’s overall run defense woes. In recent weeks, Harrison does seem to be turning a corner. Grade: C-
A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: Robinson continues to be a solid run defender who offers little in terms of pass rush. His ability to bat down passes at the line has all but disappeared, as well. He hasn’t knocked a throw down this year. Grade: C+
Kevin Strong, defensive tackle: Coming from out of nowhere to claim a roster spot this offseason, Strong has had to play more than anticipated due to injuries to Mike Daniels and Da’Shawn Hand. The rookie showed improvement during the weeks he was active and flashed as an interior pass-rusher. Grade: C-
Devon Kennard, linebacker: Continuing to work primarily on the edge, Kennard doesn’t generate nearly as much pressure as you would like to see. He had a monster game in the season opener, but largely has been quiet in that department the past seven games. Grade: C+
Jarrad Davis, linebacker: If it wasn’t for his continued success as a pass rusher, Davis (40) would get failing mark. The Lions are maximizing his ability to get after the passer, but that’s a limited part of his job. In coverage, Davis is giving up big plays, while as a run defender he’s often out of position and continuing to miss tackles at an alarming rate. Grade: D+
Christian Jones, linebacker: Jones also has had some success as a pass rusher, but like Davis, is a serious liability in coverage. Jones (52) is a more reliable tackler in the open field than most of Detroit’s linebackers, but he’s been a non-factor in the team’s run defense. Grade: D+
Jahlani Tavai, linebacker: The size and power show up on film. Tavai is aggressive with his run fits and taking on blockers, but his tackling has been disappointing, and he looks overwhelmed in coverage. Grade: C-
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, linebacker: At this point, you have to wonder why Reeves-Maybin doesn’t get a longer look on defense over Davis or Jones. In his third season, the Tennessee product might be undersized for the scheme, but he has better instincts and cover skills than the rest of the room. He filled in admirably for Davis early in the year and has been outstanding on the kick coverage units. Grade: B+
Darius Slay, cornerback: Not many teams are testing Slay this season, but the two that went after him, Los Angeles and Minnesota, had plenty of success. He got the last laugh against the Chargers, sealing the win with the interception in the end zone, but that’s one of just three pass defenses on the season. And, as usual, his run support is subpar. Grade: B-
Rashaan Melvin, cornerback: Melvin started the year off well, but has faded in recent weeks. He got lucky when his man dropped a potential game-winning pass in the win over the Eagles, and he got torched by Giants rookie Darius Slayton for two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Melvin is allowing a 117.7 passer rating when targeted. He’s picked up slightly by his above-average run support and excellent tackling. Grade: C-
Justin Coleman, cornerback: Coleman gives up a lot of catches, but he also has shown a knack for jarring the ball free with 10 breakups and two forced fumbles. The playmaking has slowed the past couple of weeks, and he had a dreadful tackling effort against the Giants, but overall, he’s looked like a good free-agent addition. Grade: B
Mike Ford, cornerback: Filling in when Slay has been banged up, Ford has been surprisingly good in coverage, allowing just six receptions on 13 throws his direction. He’s a physical defender on the outside, and a willing tackler in run support, but he has drawn a pair of penalties in his limited playing time. Grade: C+
Tracy Walker, safety: The consistency isn’t all the way there, but Walker has made significant strides in his second season. Serving as Detroit’s tight end coverage solution, he helped keep Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Evan Engram in check. Walker is a good tackler and the next step in his development will be improving his fits in run support. Grade: B+
Quandre Diggs, safety: Diggs is gone, sent to Seattle in a trade before the deadline, and his 2019 performance played a part in that decision. The playmaking had dropped off, but more than anything, his tackling was a problem. He missed six tackles in five games, often bouncing off defenders when going for a signature big hit. Grade: D+
Will Harris, safety: Like Walker the year before, Harris is looking like a third-round find for the Lions. He’s shown comfort patrolling the deep parts of the field and can handle coverage assignments in the box, although not as well as Walker. Additionally, Harris has also been a solid special teamer. Grade: B-
Tavon Wilson, safety: Detroit’s best run defender in the secondary, Wilson has great instincts when it comes to shooting gaps and disrupting runs in the backfield. He’s combined that with better coverage this season, but missed tackles have been a problem for him, too. He’s whiffed five times through eight games. Grade: B
SPECIAL TEAMS: Sam Martin, punter: Martin is near the bottom of the league in gross and net punting, but he’s had a couple of unlucky bounces that are anchoring his statistical output. Included in that was a blocked punt in the opener that counted against him because it crossed the line of scrimmage. As a kickoff specialist, he’s done what’s been asked, keeping the ball high and out of the end zone, although he did send one out of bounds in the loss to Green Bay. Grade: C
Matt Prater, kicker: Prater is putting together another Prater-like season. He’s missed two of his 18 field goals and had a third blocked. Of his two misses, one came from beyond 50 yards, where he’s made his other five attempts. He also missed one extra point. Grade: B+
Jamal Agnew, return man: Agnew got benched early in the season for ball-security issues, but responded in a big way, with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. That’s buoyed his respectable 28.2-yard average in that department. As a punt returner, he’s not finding room to breathe. The former All-Pro is averaging a dismal 2.7 yards, with 24 of his 27 total yards coming on a single return. Grade: C-
Coaching: The Lions have been consistently competitive this season, largely thanks to the improved performance of the offense. The defense has been less than stellar. After confusing some early-season opponents with a unique strategy of regularly rushing three and dropping eight into coverage, the scheme has been picked apart in recent weeks. On top of that, the defense can’t stop the run. If adjustments are being made, they’re too subtle to notice. What’s been most disappointing, considering coach Matt Patricia’s focus on them, has been the poor fundamentals. There have been too many penalties and the tackling has been abysmal. Grade: C-
    Chicago — After more than eight years, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the start of a football game.

    The back injury Stafford suffered last week against the Oakland Raiders turned out more serious than originally believed and sidelined him on Sunday in Chicago, where the Lions are taking on the Bears. 

    ESPN is reporting Stafford has multiple fractures in his back. 

    "Had the back injury last week, near the end of the Oakland game," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said shortly before kickoff. "Practiced on limited all week, listed him as questionable. Got to the stadium this morning, met with the doctors and wasn't medically cleared to play today, so he was deactivated. That's it."

    Quinn declined to answer any follow-up questions. 

    After the game, Lions coach Matt Patricia made it sound like it ultimately was his call to sit Stafford. 

    "It got to the point where, I guess, for me to make the decision here today before the game was it wasn't safe for him to play," Patricia said. "From my standpoint, I'm not going to put him in that situation. I love football, I love the game, I'm probably the most competitive guy you've ever met, I want to win more than anybody, but I'm not going to put somebody in harm's way when it's not a good decision by myself and the medical staff."

    Stafford's wife, Kelly, hopped on Instagram before the game, thanking the team's doctors and welcoming the opportunity for her husband to properly heal. 

    "I don’t think there’s anything this man hates more than not battling with his guys," Kelly Stafford wrote. "These men work so hard all year long. It’s tough to sideline them. So I’m grateful for our team docs. He battled through so much, more than anybody knows. I’m incredibly proud to be his wife, He’s the toughest SOB, but I’m happy his body will get a little healing time."

    The injury snapped a remarkable streak of 136 consecutive starts for Stafford, who had missed time each of his first two seasons with shoulder injuries before beginning his unexpected ironman streak. It marks the sixth-most games ever consecutively started by NFL quarterback in league history. 

    Jeff Driskel started in Stafford's place with undrafted rookie Davis Blough serving as the backup. 

    A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, it was Driskel's sixth career start. In five starts for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, he completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 135 yards and two scores. 

    Bears 20, Lions 13
    Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13.
    Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter.
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter.
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter.
    Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter.
    Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter.
    Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter.
    Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
    Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
    Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' T.J. Hockenson can't pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter.
    Lions' T.J. Hockenson can't pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter.
    Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter.
    Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears' Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter.
    Lions' Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears' Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions' Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears' Allen Robinson II in the third quarter.
    Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions' Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears' Allen Robinson II in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears' Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter.
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears' Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter.
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter.
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter.
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter.
    Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter.
    Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions' T.J Hockenson can't pull in a reception with Bears' Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter.
    Lions' T.J Hockenson can't pull in a reception with Bears' Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter.
    Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears' Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter.
    Bears' Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
    Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears' Danny Trevathan in the first quarter.
    Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears' Danny Trevathan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago.
    Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury.
    Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups.
    Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
    Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game.
    With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups.
    Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
    Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
    Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
    Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
    Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears.
    Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
    Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
    Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
    Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups.
    Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
      Stafford's injury occurred in the closing minutes of the team's loss to Oakland last Sunday, when he was hit hard by two defenders when scrambling in the red zone. 

      Word around the team's facility, including from Stafford himself, downplayed the severity of the injury. 

      "No, I’m fine," Stafford said on Wednesday. "I’ll be good to go. I’m not really worried about it. Something different, but I’m totally good.”

      The report of fractured bones in his back sounds similar an injury Stafford played through at the end of the 2018 season. Prior to suffering the current issue, he was arguably having his best season, posting a career-high passer rating of 106.0 through eight games, and on pace for 4,998 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. 

      Speaking more specifically about guard Graham Glasgow, who had his own ironman streak end a week ago due to a back injury, Patricia was asked about the difficult balance between having to hold out an injury player versus their pride in always being available. 

      "The biggest thing for me with a guy like that, who obviously has played a lot of football and somebody we trust to be able to understand and tell us when he thinks he can and can’t push through certain things, and not put himself in harm’s way or put his teammates in harm’s way, you trust a lot of what he has to say and how he feels," Patricia said. "I think that’s the biggest thing. 

      "That conversation really sounds like it’s obviously one that he had to have deep with himself and just realize that, ‘OK, is this the best thing for the team, and is this the best thing for me?’" Patricia continued. 

      At this point, the Lions aren't ready to call Stafford's injury season-ending. 

      "I'm not getting into the specifics of what it is exactly," Patricia said. "It's day-by-day, week-by-week. We'll see how it goes from that aspect of it and see how everything just progresses, I guess."

      Other inactives

      In addition to Stafford, the Lions scratched safety Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, safety Miles Killebrew, defensive end Romeo Okwara, guard Beau Benzschawel and Michael Jackson from the lineup. 

      Walker (knee), Hand (ankle) and Killebrew (concussion) had been ruled out on Friday. Okwara, who suffered a groin injury in practice this week, had been listed as questionable. 

      Defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who missed the past five games with a foot injury, is active for the contest. 

      jdrogers@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

