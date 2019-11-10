Game summary

Without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, a late rally by the Lions in Chicago on Sunday fell short, as Jeff Driskel wasn't able to lead Detroit back in a 20-13 loss at Soldier Field.

Final leaders

Passing

DET - Jeff Driskel: 26/42, 266 yds., TD, INT

CHI - Mitch Trubisky: 16/23, 173 yds., 3 TD

Rushing

DET - Jeff Driskel: 5 atts., 37 yds.

CHI - David Montgomery: 17 atts., 60 yds.

Receiving

DET - Marvin Jones: 5 recs., 77 yds.

CHI - Allen Robinson: 6 recs., 86 yds.

Lions' late rally falls short in 20-13 loss to Bears

Jeff Driskel overthrows Danny Amendola on first and second down. Driskel throws complete to Marvin Jones on third down for a gain of 16. The Lions have a first down at the 26.

Driskel's throw to Hockenson can't be corralled. He finds Hockenson for a completion on the next play, a 19-yard gain that'll give the Lions a first down at the Detroit 45.

Timeout #3 Detroit (1:02 4th)

Driskel completes a 15-yard throw to Marvin Jones to move the Lions into Chicago territory at the 40.

Driskel's throw to Jones on the next play is tipped, but Jones snags it before it can hit the grass. It's a gain of 15, but the play is under review. It stands.

Driskel's shovel pass is incomplete. It'll be second-and-10 at the 40. 21 seconds left. Driskel's completion to Golladay is only good for a few yards, as the clock keeps rolling. Driskel spikes it with 7 seconds left.

Timeout #2 Chicago (0:07 4th)

Driskel's final throw is made beyond the line of scrimmage. Bears win.

FINAL: Bears 20, Lions 13

Lions come up with stop to get ball back late

David Montgomery is stopped for no gain on first down.

Two-minute warning

Montgomery rushes for 3 yards on second down.

Timeout #1 Detroit (1:55 4th)

Montgomery runs for 5 yards on third down, bringing up fourth-and-2.

Timeout #2 Detroit (1:48 4th)

Pat O'Donnell's punt is fair caught at the 10.

Bears 20, Lions 13 (1:41 4th)

Lions turn ball over on downs in Chicago territory

Detroit takes over at the 48.

J.D. McKissic runs for 2 yards on first down. A defensive holding penalty is assessed to the Bears on the next play, making it first-and-10 at the Chicago 45.

Danny Amendola drops a throw from Jeff Driskel on first down. Good pass, just dropped. Amendola hangs onto a throw from Driskel on second down, a gain of 9. Driskel's throw to Kenny Golladay goes right through his hands. Brutal drop.

Timeout #1 Chicago (2:25 4th)

Driskel on fourth-and-1 is flushed from the pocket and finds McKissic for a gain that would have given the Lions a first down, if not for a pass interference penalty on Golladay. Instead, it'll be fourth-and-11.

Driskel's throw on fourth down is just a touch behind Golladay, and he can't hold on. Turnover on downs.

Bears 20, Lions 13 (2:13 4th)

Lions have life after forcing three-and-out

David Montgomery runs for a yard on first down. An offensive holding penalty makes it second-and-19. Trubisky throws complete to Taylor Gabriel for a gain of 8. Jahlani Tavai then sacks Trubisky for an 8-yard loss.

Jamal Agnew returns the punt to Detroit's 48.

Bears 20, Lions 13 (3:31 4th)

Lions draw within a score on Golladay's touchdown

Jeff Driskel opens the drive with a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson, and then goes back to the rookie tight end on the next play for an 11-yard connection that gives the Lions a first down at the Detroit 47.

Driskel throws a pass that's batted into the air and then completed to himself for a gain of 5. Driskel then loads up and throws deep to Kenny Golladay for a 47-yard touchdown pass. This one's not over yet.

Bears 20, Lions 13 (5:53 4th)

Lions sack Trubisky to end another drive

David Montgomery rushes for a yard on first down and 8 on second down. Mitch Trubisky is sacked by Tavon Wilson on third down for a loss of 2.

Bears 20, Lions 6 (7:16 4th)

Lions offense continues to sputter as crunch time approaches

J.D. McKissic rushes for a yard on first down. Jeff Driskel throws incomplete on second down, and is then sacked for a 2-yard loss on third down.

Bears 20, Lions 6 (9:37 4th)

Lions get ball back deep in own territory

David Montgomery rushes for 3 yards on first down. Mitch Trubisky throws complete to Allen Robinson over the middle of the field for a gain of 13.

Montgomery rushes for 9 yards on first down and 7 on second down.

Trubisky throws deep and incomplete to Taylor Gabriel on first down. Tarik Cohen rushes for 2 yards on second down. Trey Flowers gets to Trubisky and drops him for a loss of 12 to end the drive.

Pat O'Donnell's punt is fair caught at the 11.

Bears 20, Lions 6 (10:42 4th)

Lions follow up defensive three-and-out with offensive three-and-out

J.D. McKissic runs for 3 yards on first down and catches a 3-yard pass on second down. McKissic's third-down reception is only good for a yard.

Sam Martin's punt is downed at the 26.

END 3RD: Bears 20, Lions 6

Lions defense forces huge three-and-out near end of third quarter

Chicago takes over at the 22.

Taylor Garbiel catches a 5-yard pass on first down. Mitch Trubisky's second-down throw to Allen Robinson falls incomplete. Trubisky on third down scrambles before going down a few yards short of the marker.

Bears 20, Lions 6 (1:50 3rd)

Lions drive stalls in Bears territory

Detroit takes over at the 25.

Jeff Driskel's first-down throw to T.J. Hockenson is batted away. Paul Perkins runs for a gain of 2 on second down. Driskel scrambles to pick up the new set of downs with a gain of 11.

J.D. McKissic is wrapped up for a 2-yard loss on first down. McKissic catches a pass that's good for 8 yards on second down. Kyle Fuller is flagged for pass interference on the next play, giving the Lions a first down at the Chicago 49.

Driskel rolls right and throws it away on first down. Paul Perkins catches a pass for 9 yards on second down. Perkins carries it across the marker on third down, a gain of 1.

Driskel runs for 6 yards on first down, but is sacked by Nick Williams for an 8-yard loss on the next play. A holding penalty on Taylor Decker erases a 27-yard completion to Danny Amendola. Driskel throws underneath to Logan Thomas for a pickup of 9.

Bears 20, Lions 6 (3:26 3rd)

Bears capitalize on interception, take 21-6 lead

Chicago gets it at the Detroit 25 after the interception.

Taylor Gabriel is wrapped up by Trey Flowers for a loss of 1 on first down. David Montgomery goes to his left for a gain of 2 on second down. Taylor Gabriel beats Mike Ford on third down and catches a pass in the end zone for another Bears touchdown.

Bears 20, Lions 6 (9:38 3rd)

Driskel makes first big mistake, throws pick in Lions territory

Detroit takes over at the 18.

J.D. McKissic runs for a gain of 4 on first down. Jeff Driskel scrambles for a gain of 4 on second down, but throws na interception right into the hands of Nick Kwiatkoski.

Bears 13, Lions 6 (10:58 3rd)

Bears jump out to 13-6 lead to start half

Chicago starts its first drive of the half at its 24.

Mitch Trubisky fumbles and falls on it. On second down he throws deep to Allen Robinson for a 33-yard gain that'll give the Bears a first down at the Detroit 40.

Trubisky throws incomplete to Robinson on first down. David Montgomery runs for 9 yards on second down. Darius Slay is flagged for pass interference on third down, making it first-and-goal at the 9.

Trubisky dumps it off to Cohen for an easy touchdown.

The ensuing PAT is missed.

Bears 13, Lions 6 (12:25 3rd)

Bears take 7-6 lead before halftime

Chicago takes over at the 20.

Mitch Trubisky throws complete to Tarik Cohen for 3 yards on first down. Anthony Miller is drilled by Tavon Wilson, knocking the ball loose and incomplete, upon receiving a second-down throw. Cohen gets 6 yards on third down. David Montgomery pushes forward to move the chains on fourth-and-1 at the 29.

Timeout #1 Chicago (2:37 2nd)

Trubisky hits Allen Robinson for a gain of 9 on first down. Cohen gets to the left-side edge for a pickup of 8 yards that'll give the Bears a first down at the Chicago 48.

Two-minute warning

Trubisky hits Robinson again on a low throw for a 14-yard pickup. It'll be first-and-10 at the Detroit 39.

Trey Flowers takes a defensive holding penalty on the next play to make it first-and-10 at the 34. Trubisky fires to Robinson for a gain of 11 to the 23.

Cohen rushes for 5 yards on first down.

Timeout #2 Detroit (0:32 2nd)

Ben Braunbecker pulls down a throw in the end zone for a Bears touchdown.

Bears 7, Lions 6 (0:25 2nd)

Jamal Agnew returns the kickoff to the 30.

Jeff Driskel hands to J.D. McKissic to end the half.

Timeout #3 Lions (0:07 2nd)

Driskel runs for 11 yards on the next play.

END 2ND: Bears 7, Lions 6

Lions take 6-0 lead against Bears in 2Q

The Lions take over at the Chicago 49.

Jeff Driskel's first-down throw to J.D. McKissic is caught for no gain. Paul Perkins rushes for 3 yards on second down. Driskel hits Marvin Jones for a gain of 12.

Perkins is tackled for no gain on first down, and Driskel's second-down throw is too high, dropped by Kenny Golladay. A delay-of-game penalty makes it third-and-15, where Driskel completes a 3-yard pass to Danny Amendola.

Matt Prater puts home a 54-yard field goal.

Lions 6, Bears 0 (4:34 2nd)

Mike Daniels sacks Trubisky on third down to end Bears drive

David Montgomery rushes for no gain on first down. Mitch Trubisky fires incomplete on second down, and on the next play, he's sacked by Mike Daniels.

The ensuing punt is fair caught by Jamal Agnew at the Chicago 49.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (7:34 2nd)

Lions pin Bears deep again after drive stalls near midfield

Marvin Jones is flagged for an illegal block on the first play of the drive, backing Detroit up into its own territory. It's first-and-20. Jeff Driskel's throw to T.J. Hockenson on first down is broken up by Eddie Jackson.

Rick Wagner draws a holding penalty on the next play, making it second-and-30.

J.D. McKissic catches a throw from Driskel for 3 yards. Rick Wagner is hurt on the next play, a 9-yard run by McKissic.

Injury update: Lions RB Ty Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion.

Sam Martin's punt is returned a yard to the Chicago 11 by Tarik Cohen.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (9:02 2nd)

Lions force another Bears punt, get ball back in Chicago territory

Chicago sets up at its own 4.

David Montgomery runs for 3 yards on first down. Mitch Trubisky on second down throws complete to Allen Robinson for a gain of 6. A false start penalty on the Bears makes it third-and-6. Rashaan Melvin is able to knock loose a third-down throw to Taylor Gabriel that should have been caught for a first down and more.

Jamal Agnew returns the ensuing punt 14 yards to the Chicago 44.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (11:15 2nd)

Lions go three-and-out, pin Bears at 4

J.D. McKissic runs for 5 yards on first down. Jeff Driskel's second-down throw to Kenny Golladay falls incomplete. He hits McKissic on third down, but it's only for a gain of 4.

Sam Martin's punt is downed at the 4.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (13:04 2nd)

Lions force third-down incompletion to end Bears drive

Chicago takes over at the 10.

Mitch Trubisky's first-down throw to Anthony Miller is caught for a gain of 7. David Montgomery rushes for 2 yards on first down. Trubisky gets the first down with a sneak.

Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) is brought down by Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23), linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half Sunday. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press)

Tarik Cohen runs for 4 yards on first down. Trubisky is sacked for a loss of 3 by Devon Kennard on the next play.

END 1ST: Lions 3, Bears 0

Trubisky's third-down throw to Trey Burton can't be corralled in-bounds.

Pat O'Donnell's punt is fair caught at the 39.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (14:41 2nd)

Lions drive stalls in Bears territory

Detroit takes over at the 26.

Jeff Driskel's first-down throw to Marvin Jones is too high, but a defensive holding penalty on Kyle Fuller will give the Lions 5 free yards and a first down at the 31.

Driskel throws complete to Ty Johnson for a gain of 3. Johnson runs for a gain of 3 on second down. Driskel takes off on third down, passing the first-down marker and sliding down while getting hit by Kyle Fuller. Fuller receives an unnecessary roughness penalty, giving the Lions a first down at the Chicago 43.

J.D. McKissic on first down rushes for 5 yards. Driskel is chased by Danny Trevathan before throwing complete to Nick Bawden for a pickup of 3 on second down. The Lions are flagged for an illegal shift on third down, bringing up third-and-7. Driskel can't connect with Danny Amendola on third down.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (3:11 1st)

Lions defense forces three-and-out on opening drive

Sam Martin's kickoff is returned to the 23.

David Montgomery gains 5 on the ground on first down. Damon Harrison meets Montgomery at the line on second down for no gain. Mitch Trubisky's throw to Taylor Gabriel is high, forcing him to bobble it and allowing Mike Ford to close on the Bears receiver and wrap him up for a gain of only 2.

Pat O'Donnell's punt is fair caught by Jamal Agnew at the 26.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (6:36 1st)

Lions take 3-0 lead on opening drive

Jamal Agnew returns the kickoff to Detroit's 24.

Ty Johnson takes a first-down carry for 10 yards to the Detroit 34.

Jeff Driskel completes his first pass of the game, an 11-yard throw to Danny Amendola.

Driskel again comes up firing on first down, hitting Kenny Golladay for a 7-yard pickup. Ty Johnson rushes for 2 yards on second down, and Paul Perkins moves the chains with another 2-yard run on third down.

Perkins goes for a yard on first down. Johnson gets another yard on second down. Driskel hits a wide-open Marvin Jones on third down for a 22-yard gain that'll give the Lions a first down at the 20.

Driskel hits Logan Thomas for a pickup of 10. The Lions have a new first down at the 10.

Johnson is swallowed up for no gain on first down. Driskel throws complete to Amendola for a 6-yard gain on second down. It's third-and-goal at the 4. Driskel's throw to Golladay in the end zone is too high.

Matt Prater kicks a 22-yard field goal.

Lions 3, Bears 0 (8:42 1st)

Stafford's starting streak to end because of fractured bones in back

The Lions take on the Bears in a showdown between struggling NFC North rivals at Soldier Field in Chicago. After starting the season at 2-0-1, the Lions have dropped four of five and will be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, while the Bears are riding a four-game losing streak.

Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel (right) warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears in Soldier Field in the first quarter. Driskel is expected to start Sunday in place of Matthew Stafford. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Follow along here for live updates throughout the game from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

LIONS AT BEARS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV/radio: CBS/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-4-1, Bears 3-5

Line: Bears by 3