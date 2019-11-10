Bears 20, Lions 13
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson can't pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears' Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions' Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears' Allen Robinson II in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears' Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J Hockenson can't pull in a reception with Bears' Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears' Danny Trevathan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Driskel can't replicate Stafford's intangibles

    The Lions on Sunday morning officially ruled out Matthew Stafford (back), ending the veteran quarterback's streak of 163 starts and giving Jeff Driskel just the sixth start of his young NFL career.

    Driskel finished 26-for-42 for 266 yards, a touchdown and an interception. With Driskel under center and an already depleted running back corps becoming further emptied with Ty Johnson leaving the game due to a brain injury, Detroit managed to hang in there, earning a chance at tying the game on its final drive. 

    The Stafford-less Lions didn't have enough juice in the tank to bring it home, though, as a handful of errors on the final drive ultimately doomed Detroit: Driskel threw to Kenny Golladay, who had a 47-yard touchdown reception, but dropped two passes in the loss, and on the final play from scrimmage, Driskel was chased from the pocket and fired a Hail Mary from a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage, voiding the play even if it had been caught.

    Trubisky shows out against Lions again

    .Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago offense were the laughingstock of last week's NFL slate, as the Bears accumulated just a single passing yard through the first two quarters of an eventual loss to Philadelphia. 

    On Sunday, Trubisky finished 16-for-23 passing with 173 yards, and season-tying three touchdowns. He also finished with a passer rating of 131.0, his highest since since Week 10 in 2018 (148.6), when he threw for three touchdowns and 355 yards at Soldier Field in a win over the Lions.

    Defense shows subtle signs of improvement

    Despite the three-touchdown performance from Trubisky, the Lions' defense showed signs of improvement in a few different areas on Sunday. It held the Bears' run game to just 3.4 yards per attempt, marking just the second time that number has dipped below 4 this season. Five different Lions also recorded sacks, tying the team's season-high.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

