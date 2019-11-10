Driskel can't replicate Stafford's intangibles

Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions on Sunday morning officially ruled out Matthew Stafford (back), ending the veteran quarterback's streak of 163 starts and giving Jeff Driskel just the sixth start of his young NFL career.

Driskel finished 26-for-42 for 266 yards, a touchdown and an interception. With Driskel under center and an already depleted running back corps becoming further emptied with Ty Johnson leaving the game due to a brain injury, Detroit managed to hang in there, earning a chance at tying the game on its final drive.

The Stafford-less Lions didn't have enough juice in the tank to bring it home, though, as a handful of errors on the final drive ultimately doomed Detroit: Driskel threw to Kenny Golladay, who had a 47-yard touchdown reception, but dropped two passes in the loss, and on the final play from scrimmage, Driskel was chased from the pocket and fired a Hail Mary from a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage, voiding the play even if it had been caught.

Trubisky shows out against Lions again

.Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago offense were the laughingstock of last week's NFL slate, as the Bears accumulated just a single passing yard through the first two quarters of an eventual loss to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Trubisky finished 16-for-23 passing with 173 yards, and season-tying three touchdowns. He also finished with a passer rating of 131.0, his highest since since Week 10 in 2018 (148.6), when he threw for three touchdowns and 355 yards at Soldier Field in a win over the Lions.

Defense shows subtle signs of improvement

Despite the three-touchdown performance from Trubisky, the Lions' defense showed signs of improvement in a few different areas on Sunday. It held the Bears' run game to just 3.4 yards per attempt, marking just the second time that number has dipped below 4 this season. Five different Lions also recorded sacks, tying the team's season-high.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.