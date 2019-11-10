Bears 20, Lions 13
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson can't pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears' Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions' Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears' Allen Robinson II in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears' Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J Hockenson can't pull in a reception with Bears' Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears' Danny Trevathan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Chicago — The Detroit Lions started hot, but faded as fast as a Michigan autumn, falling to the Bears on Sunday, 20-13. 

    Like every Lions game this season, it went down to the wire, only ending after quarterback Jeff Driskel's fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone. Regardless, the quarterback had crossed the line of scrimmage scrambling away from pressure, drawing a flag for the illegal throw. 

    Due to a serious back injury, the Lions were playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time in more than eight years. Driskel looked up to the challenge on the game's opening drive, completing five of his six passes before the offense stalled in the red zone and settled for a short Matt Prater field goal. 

    A second Prater field goal, a booming 54-yard effort in the uncharacteristically calm conditions at Solider Field, put the Lions up 6-0 late in the second quarter, while Detroit's defense frustrated Chicago's struggling offense, which couldn't find its way across midfield while mustering a single first down through its first four possessions. 

    BOX SCORE: Bears 20, Lions 13

    But things started to crumble for the Lions just before the half and the team never recovered. 

    After Prater's second field goal, the Bears put together a 10-play, 76-yard drive. After converting on a fourth-and-1 deep in their own territory, three quick completions and a defensive holding penalty put the Bears into the red zone with a minute remaining.

    On second-and-5, quarterback Mittchell Trubisky looked to little-used tight end Ben Braunecker, who made a diving grab in the end zone for the first touchdown of his four-year career. 

    Up 7-6 coming out of the half, the Bears quickly extended the lead, leaning on star receiver Allen Robinson. He beat cornerback Darius Slay for a 33-yard completion before drawing a 22-yard pass interference call against the Pro Bowl corner, setting up first-and-goal from the 5. 

    An effective pick play, which redirected Lions linebacker Christian Jones into teammate Justin Coleman, freed up running back Tarik Cohen to take a quick pass out of the backfield from Trubisky into the end zone, making it 13-6 following a missed extra point. 

    On the ensuing possession, Driskel was intercepted by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who read the quarterback's eyes and jumped a short route intended for receiver Kenny Golladay. 

    Three plays later, Chicago was in the end zone again. Speedy receiver Taylor Gabriel beat the coverage of cornerback Mike Ford for the 24-yard score, putting Chicago up 20-6. 

    Trubisky was 16 of 23 for 173 yards and the three touchdown passes.

    After a series of punts, the Lions broke their lengthy scoring drought with 5:53 remaining when Driskel connected with Golladay on a 47-yard bomb.

    Escaping pressure from his right, Driskel rolled to that side and heaved it up to Golladay, working one-on-one against cornerback Kyle Fuller, who stumbled in coverage, allowing the receiver to easily make his team-leading eighth touchdown grab of the year. 

    The Lions had a chance to tie it, moving into Bears territory after a punt, but a pair of mistakes by Golladay killed the drive.

    On third-and-1, the receiver dropped a wobbly pass that hit him in hands, then was called for offensive pass interference for an illegal pick on 4th-and-1, negating a conversion by J.D. McKissic. 

    On 4th-and-11, Driskel's pass to Golladay was behind the receiver, giving the Bears the ball back with 2:13 remaining. 

    The Bears punted again, giving the Lions possession at their own 10-yard line with 1:41 on the clock. After two incompletions to begin the series, Driskel connected on passes of 16, 19 and 15 yards to move the Lions across midfield, before a spike stopped the clock at 42 seconds. 

    On fourth-and-7 from the 25, Driskel rolled left, but illegally crossed the line of scrimmage before firing a pass into the end zone, ending the game. 

    Driskel finished 27 of 46 for 269 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Golladay had three catches for 57 yards and the touchdowns.

    With the loss, the Lions fall to 3-5-1, slipping behind the Bears (4-5) into the NFC North cellar. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

