Chicago — While it feels any injury pales in comparison to the back issue that kept Matthew Stafford out of the lineup Sunday against the Bears, the Lions' training room figures to be a bit more crowded next week after the team suffered a number of injuries in the 20-13 loss.

In the first half, the Lions lost two starters to concussions. Rookie running back Ty Johnson, making his first start in the backfield, left the game in the first quarter, while right tackle Rick Wagner was knocked from the contest in the second frame.

With Johnson out, the Lions split carries between J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins. Wagner, who was carted off the field after being down for several minutes, was replaced by Tyrell Crosby.

Additionally, the Lions continue to have major issues along its defensive line. Already missing Romeo Okwara (groin) and Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) coming into the day, the team saw three more defensive tackles get banged up against the Bears.

Undrafted rookie Kevin Strong was ruled out after suffering a rib injury in the third quarter, while A'Shawn Robinson missed some time with a thumb injury, although he was able to return to action.

Finally, in his long-awaited return to the lineup, Mike Daniels aggravated the foot injury that cost him the past five games. Prior to the injury, Daniels recorded one of Detroit's five sacks.

After the game, Daniels walked with a heavy limp through the locker room, but would only say he was fine when asked for an update on his condition or if he had any long-term concerns.

