Chicago — While it feels any injury pales in comparison to the back issue that kept Matthew Stafford out of the lineup Sunday against the Bears, the Lions' training room figures to be a bit more crowded next week after the team suffered a number of injuries in the 20-13 loss

In the first half, the Lions lost two starters to concussions. Rookie running back Ty Johnson, making his first start in the backfield, left the game in the first quarter, while right tackle Rick Wagner was knocked from the contest in the second frame. 

With Johnson out, the Lions split carries between J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins. Wagner, who was carted off the field after being down for several minutes, was replaced by Tyrell Crosby. 

Additionally, the Lions continue to have major issues along its defensive line. Already missing Romeo Okwara (groin) and Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) coming into the day, the team saw three more defensive tackles get banged up against the Bears. 

Undrafted rookie Kevin Strong was ruled out after suffering a rib injury in the third quarter, while A'Shawn Robinson missed some time with a thumb injury, although he was able to return to action. 

Finally, in his long-awaited return to the lineup, Mike Daniels aggravated the foot injury that cost him the past five games. Prior to the injury, Daniels recorded one of Detroit's five sacks.

After the game, Daniels walked with a heavy limp through the locker room, but would only say he was fine when asked for an update on his condition or if he had any long-term concerns. 

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Bears 20, Lions 13
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday&#39;s game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter.
Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter.
Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter.
Bears&#39; Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter.
Bears&#39; Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter.
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions&#39; Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter.
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson can&#39;t pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter.
Lions&#39; Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears&#39; Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter.
Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions&#39; Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears&#39; Allen Robinson II in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears&#39; Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter.
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter.
Lions&#39; T.J Hockenson can&#39;t pull in a reception with Bears&#39; Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter.
Bears&#39; Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions&#39; Will Harris in the second quarter.
Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears&#39; Danny Trevathan in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago.
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury.
Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups.
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game.
Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups.
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears.
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups.
