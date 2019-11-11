CLOSE

The Lions lost their quarterback, then they lost the game. Now, they're in the familiar basement of the NFC North. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chicago — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

First down

The story from Sunday's game was the unexpected absence of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the lineup. A back injury, suffered in the closing minutes of the previous week's game in Oakland, proved to be too much to overcome, despite early-week indications it wasn't a big deal

Prior to the game, and continuing through the postgame, there were inconsistencies with the process. The news that Stafford's status was in jeopardy leaked late Saturday night, in an NFL Network report. Before the game, general manager Bob Quinn said Stafford wasn't medically cleared, while coach Matt Patricia made it sound as if the decision was his during his postgame press conference. In the locker room, some players claimed they knew about the decision to sit Stafford on Saturday, while others, including backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, said they were informed Sunday morning, hours before kickoff. 

It wouldn't be surprising to learn the entire roster wasn't kept apprised of the situation, but the fact that some players said they knew, and it leaked to a national media outlet, suggest a potential violation of the league's injury-reporting policy. 

It reads, "Injuries or other events that occur after 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the designated game status reporting day (Friday) must be reported immediately if the injury or event could affect a player’s ability to play in that week’s game."

The Lions have done this a number of times this year, downgrading players previously listed as questionable to doubtful or out on Saturday. While it's being presented that Stafford still had a shot of suiting up as of Sunday, which is entirely possible, downgrading the quarterback to doubtful likely should have occurred. 

On Monday morning, ESPN reported the league is investigating how Detroit handled the process. 

Typically, violations of the injury reporting policy typically carry a fine for the organization, but also can lead to suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks. 

Second down

Regarding Driskel, there were some notable positives out of the backup quarterback's performance. First and foremost, his mobility is a real weapon, both when it comes to escaping pressure in the pocket and scrambling for first downs. 

In terms of passing, it appeared that the Lions focused on simplifying his responsibilities, keeping most of his route options close to the line of scrimmage. When he did have opportunities to throw downfield, he showed good arm strength and reasonable accuracy. His biggest issue came from locking into early reads, staring those receivers down and forcing throws into tight to non-existent windows.

There was no better example than his third-quarter interception, where he locked on to his receiver, allowing the linebacker to read his eyes and undercut the route from an underneath zone. 

Who knows when Stafford will be back. It's entirely possible he returns this season, and potentially within the next couple of weeks, but odds are Driskel will make another start. If that's the case, there are a couple of things that could bolster his overall effectiveness. 

First, incorporate more zone reads, designed runs and moving pockets. No one is going to confuse Driskel for Lamar Jackson, but Driskel ran his 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds coming out of college, which is blazing for the position. The Lions need to put that mobility and speed to work more than they did against the Bears. 

Second, let him take more shots down field. Removing Stafford from the equation understandably shrinks the playbook, because you're not going to trust Driskel to that degree, but he clearly has the arm strength to work the ball vertically more than he did on Sunday.  

Bears 20, Lions 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday&#39;s game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and some of his staff lined up along the sideline in the third quarter during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost, 20-13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky trips and gets sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reacts after getting sacked in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter.
Lions quarterbacks Jeff Driskell, David Blough and injured Matthew Stafford on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter.
Injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford works with the backup quarterbacks, including David Blough, on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears&#39; Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears&#39; Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski sacks Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Bears' David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions&#39; Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller loses his footing and falls down, leaving Lions' Kenny Golladay open for an easier touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola is slammed by Bears' Prince Amukamara, forcing the incompletion in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a completion in front of Bears' Prince Amukamara late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Justin Coleman and Will Harris bring down Bears running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola can't pull in a reception with Bears' Buster Shrine defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson can&#39;t pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson can't pull in a one-handed attempt on a pass in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby after drilling a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter.
Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass along the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears&#39; Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay is called for pass interference by pushing Bears' Allen Robinson II before the ball arrives in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions&#39; Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears&#39; Allen Robinson II in the third quarter.
Flags fly on a pass interference call on Lions' Darius Slay on a reception attempt by Bears' Allen Robinson II in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears&#39; Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel jumps out of the way of Bears' Leonard Floyd defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel brings down Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski after intercepting Driskel's pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the scoreboard sitting on the bench during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who loses the ball but was ruled down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J Hockenson can&#39;t pull in a reception with Bears&#39; Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter.
Lions' T.J Hockenson can't pull in a reception with Bears' Eddie Jackson defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears&#39; Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions&#39; Will Harris in the second quarter.
Bears' Ben Braunecker pulls in an 18-yard touchdown reception in front of Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Bears' David Montgomery is tripped up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears&#39; Danny Trevathan in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure from Bears' Danny Trevathan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell leave the field after a 20-13 Detroit loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury.
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was out for the game due to a back injury. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups.
Injured Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with backups David Blough and Jeff Driskel during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game.
With Mattew Stafford reported out for the game against the Bears, everyone is warming up, just in case, as Jahlani Tavai goofs around throwing the ball around before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups.
Injured quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions backup quarterback David Blough warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears.
Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions backup quarterbacks David Blough and Jeff Driskel warm up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Lions back up quarterback Jeff Driskel talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field.
Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel warms up before Detroit takes on the Bears at Soldier Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Third down

    We’ve spilled plenty of ink on linebacker Jarrad Davis the past weeks. And that’s been merited. The former first-round pick has struggled, mightily, all season. In this space last week, we posed the question of reducing his playing time, and while the coaching staff would likely reject it being framed that way, that’s exactly what happened in Chicago.

    Davis played 77 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps against the Bears, his lowest of the season. Without digging into the film, which we’ll do Tuesday, it’s difficult to ascertain the specifics of the rotation, but whatever the logic, it worked well within the sample size.

    No one should be making any declarations based off a single performance, especially one that’s counter to the established track record, but Davis played his best game of the season, and that wasn’t even reliant upon his previously established ability to rush the passer.

    Where Davis’ improvement showed up the most was his patience defending the run. On one play in particularly, instead of aggressively changing into a gap to meet the fullback head-on, Davis stayed back, funneled the trailing running back into traffic, staying with him through the cutback and dropping him at the line of scrimmage.

    If Davis can build off this performance, particularly reducing his over-pursuit in the run game, it bodes well for his hopes of getting his season on track.

    Fourth down

    No one is going to feel good out of a loss, but it’s rare when you can’t find a positive to highlight in defeat. In this case, the work of the offensive tackles, particularly starters Rick Wagner and Taylor Decker, deserves some attention.

    Bears edge defender Khalil Mack is one of the best in the business at getting to the quarterback. He’s a game-plan wrecker, and that ability increases when the opponent is starting an inexperienced backup under center. But Decker and Wagner held Mack at bay. He was so ineffective, there were lengthy stretches you forgot he was on the field.

    Mack did get some pressure on the pocket — four hurries according to Pro Football Focus — but only one came against the starting tackles. More importantly, Mack didn’t register a single quarterback hit or sack on Driskel.

    Decker’s season has been up-and-down, but far more up, since a disastrous performance in the season opener. He had another rough day against Minnesota in Week 6, but has otherwise allowed eight pressures in his six other starts, including a clean sheet on Sunday.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE