The Lions lost one defensive lineman on Tuesday, while there was good news about a former Pro Bowler on the unit.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Mike Daniels (foot) is OK after Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears, while Kevin Strong went to injured reserve.

To replace Strong, the Lions were awarded offensive tackle Dan Skipper off waivers from Houston on Tuesday.

Patricia said Daniels was stepped on and went through pain on Sunday, but tests revealed no further damage.

Skipper, an undrafted player out of Arkansas, played one game with the Lions in 2017. He appeared in three games this season with Houston. He was with New England earlier this season, and spent practice squad time with Dallas and Denver during his career.

The Lions could have a need at offensive tackle as Rick Wagner was in the concussion protocol after taking a hit in Sunday’s loss. Second-year tackle Tyrell Crosby came on in relief of Wagner.

Strong, an undrafted rookie out of Texas-San Antonio, re-injured his ribs on Sunday against the Bears. He had five tackles and one pass defended in eight games as a rookie.

