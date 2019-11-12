Packers quarterbacks Zeke Bratkowski, left, and Bart Starr were part of the Packers’ dynasty years under coach Vince Lombardi. (Photo: PJS, Associated Press)

Green Bay, Wis. — Zeke Bratkowski, the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the Green Bay Packers’ 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88.

The team announced his death late Monday but did not disclose further details.

The Packers Hall of Famer was a quarterback in Green Bay from 1963-1968 and again in 1971. One of Bratkowski’s most notable performances in relief of an injured Starr came in 1965, a 13-10 overtime playoff win over the Baltimore Colts that sent the Packers to the title game against Cleveland.

They beat the Browns for what would be the first of three straight championship seasons, and Bratkowski played briefly in both Super Bowl wins in the two years that followed.

His death comes six months after Starr died at the age of 85. Under coach Vince Lombardi, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

“I’ve tried to pattern myself after Bart,” Bratkowski said in 1967, according to the Packers. “We study the movies together and go over the game plan together. I try to think as much like he does as I can so the team will not have to make a big adjustment if I’m needed.”

Bratkowski spent 14 years in the NFL, passing for more than 10,000 yards and 65 touchdowns. He served as a backfield coach under Phil Bengtson from 1969-1970. He was also quarterbacks coach from 1975-81.

