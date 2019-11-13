Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not participate in Wednesday's portion of practice open to the media. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were without some big names at Wednesday's practice, including the biggest name of them all, quarterback Matthew Stafford.

After missing his first game in more than eight years with a back injury, Stafford wasn't participating in the portion of practice open to the media, strongly suggesting Jeff Driskel is in line to make a second start this Sunday against Dallas.

Also not at practice for the Lions were offensive tackle Rick Wagner, safety Tracy Walker, defensive end Romeo Okwara, Da'Shawn Hand and running back Ty Johnson.

Wagner and Johnson both exited in the first half of last weekend's game in Chicago after suffering concussions. According to coach Matt Patricia, both players remain in the return to play protocol.

If Wagner can't go this week, Tyrell Crosby will continue to fill in. Additionally, the team added Dan Skipper off waivers, providing needed depth.

Without Johnson, the Lions are thin at running back and likely would need to add someone to the active roster by the end of the week if he's not cleared.

Walker, Hand and Okwara were all sidelined by injury against the Bears. Walker has now missed two games with a knee injury, while Hand sat out with an ankle injury suffered against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 3. Okwara, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury during practice last week.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers