Lions running back Ty Johnson returned to practice Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions remained down several players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, but got back running back Ty Johnson and defensive end Romeo Okwara for Thursday's practice.

Johnson is working his way through concussion protocol after needing to exit last weekend's game against the Chicago Bears in the first half. A starter in that contest, he's rushed for 153 yards on 44 carries this season.

Okwara, Detroit's sack leader from a year ago, suffered a groin injury in practice last week. In eight games this season, he's recorded a dozen tackles, 0.5 sack and a forced fumble.

In addition to Stafford, safety Tracy Walker (knee), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) and right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) remained sidelined.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers