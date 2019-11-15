CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo discuss Detroit's upcoming home tilt with Dallas, as well as coach Matt Patricia's job security. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Cowboys game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/760).

Ezekiel Elliott (Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP)

► Justin Rogers: This is the week where the injuries catch up with the Lions. Without quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a continuously banged-up defensive line, it's going to be tough to keep pace with the high-octane offensive attack the Cowboys are bringing to town. Cowboys 27, Lions 16

► John Niyo: It's hard to understand how this Dallas team is only 5-4, given the talent the Cowboys have on offense and the schedule they've played. But they know they need to get rolling to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. And with all the injuries that've piled up for Detroit, it's too tall an order with a backup quarterback. Cowboys 31, Lions 17

► Bob Wojnowski: The reeling Lions appear thoroughly outmanned, especially if Matthew Stafford can’t play. The Cowboys have the perfect power back in Ezekiel Elliott to hammer against the Lions’ weak run defense. The guess is, Matt Patricia will stack the line to try to stuff Elliott, and hope Dak Prescott doesn’t pick them apart. Good luck with that. Unless Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. make big plays in the passing game, the Lions can’t keep up. Cowboys 34, Lions 20